Fans reacted as WR DeVonta Smith, who played college football for the Alabama Crimson Tide, created history on Sunday for Super Bowl champions Philadelphia Eagles. After four seasons in Tuscaloosa under ex-coach Nick Saban, Smith was drafted as the 10th overall pick by the Philadelphia Eagles in the 2021 NFL draft.

During his four-season stint with the Eagles, DeVonta Smith has recorded 4,011 yards and 27 TDs receiving in the regular season. He made his first Super Bowl appearance during the Super Bowl LVII and had seven catches for 100 years despite their loss to the Chiefs.

However, the ex-Alabama WR and the Eagles got their revenge by emerging victorious against the Chiefs in the Super Bowl LIX showdown on Sunday. Furthermore, as per B/R Gridiron, DeVonta Smith also made history by becoming the first player drafted from the Crimson Tide to score a touchdown in the Super Bowl.

College football fans took to social media to react to the achievement by the ex-Alabama star.

"This is WILD," one fan said.

"Amazing!," another fan commented

"That's a crazy stat," this fan said

Some fans talked about Jalen Hurts who also played at Alabama and scored during the Super Bow LVII. However, the quarterback played his final collegiate career with the Sooners before being drafted in 2020.

"Yeah we're going to have to do something with the transfer reporting. Because Hurts spent his entire undergraduate at Alabama," one fan said.

"Jalen Hurts scored the first TD and played for Bama in a national championship he's included, one fan argued

"Jalen scored, I know he finished at OU, but he's a BAMA atw. His fiance is a Bama grad, and she's a die hard fanatic," another commented.

DeVonta Smith secures another rare achievement after Super Bowl LIX victory

Apart from this unique Alabama record, DeVonta Smith also had another personal achievement to celebrate after winning the Lombardi Trophy.

According to reports, he became the fifth player to win the national championship, a Heisman Trophy and a Super Bowl during his playing career.

During his four-season stint with the Crimson Tide, the WR won two CFP national championships. The first one was as a freshman during the 2017 season, while the second came during the COVID-19-shortened 2020 campaign.

Smith was also honored with the Heisman for his performances during the 2020 season, becoming the first WR since Desmond Howard in 1991 to win the coveted award.

DeVonta Smith has a long career ahead of him in the NFL as he looks to create a legacy for himself in the league.

