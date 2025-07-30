"This will not age well": CFB world trolls Brian Kelly over insider's latest college football playoff bracket reveal

The college football world was surprised to see one insider predict the LSU Tigers will win the national championship this season.College football insider J.D. Pickell of On3 shared his playoff prediction and had the Tigers defeating the Ohio State Buckeyes to win the title.It was a bit of a surprise to see LSU win it all, and college football fans let Pickell have it for his prediction.&quot;LSU won’t even make the playoffs,&quot; a fan wrote.&quot;This will not age well,&quot; a fan added.Many fans don't think LSU has a chance to win it all, especially with Brian Kelly as their coach.&quot;Not with Brian Kelly at the helm,&quot; a fan added.&quot;5 SEC teams won’t make the field,&quot; a fan wrote.Many fans are also annoyed that Pickell has five SEC teams making the playoff.&quot;LOL did LSU get a new coach?,&quot; a fan wrote.&quot;Brian Kelly will finish 8-4 with that team and be a gator bowl champion,&quot; a fan added.LSU does have Garrett Nussmeier returning at quarterback, which will help the Tigers this season. But, many fans don't think LSU will be able to get over the hump due to its defense and Brian Kelly's coaching.LSU enters the season with the ninth-best odds of winning it all at +1600.Brian Kelly is confident LSU will win a titleBrian Kelly is entering his fourth season as the coach of the LSU Tigers.However, during his tenure at LSU, the Tigers have yet to make the playoffs and have yet to win the SEC either. Although LSU hasn't been able to get over the hump with Kelly, he is confident he will lead them to a national title.&quot;So asking, ‘Will we win a national championship?’ is not the question,” Kelly said, via Nola.com. “It’s ‘When are we going to win a national championship?’ Because we will. We have the players, the standards, the support. We have 75,000 season ticket holders — no one has more in the entire country. It allows us to get a clearer picture of what the first game is going to look like.”LSU enters the season with odds of +125 to make the CFP, which implies a 44.4% chance.The Tigers open their 2025 college football season on Aug. 30 against Clemson.