"This will not age well": CFB world trolls Brian Kelly over insider's latest college football playoff bracket reveal

By Cole Shelton
Modified Jul 30, 2025 14:32 GMT
NCAA Football: SEC Media Day - Source: Imagn
CFB world trolls Brian Kelly over insider's latest college football playoff bracket reveal - Source: Imagn

The college football world was surprised to see one insider predict the LSU Tigers will win the national championship this season.

Ad

College football insider J.D. Pickell of On3 shared his playoff prediction and had the Tigers defeating the Ohio State Buckeyes to win the title.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

It was a bit of a surprise to see LSU win it all, and college football fans let Pickell have it for his prediction.

Ad
"LSU won’t even make the playoffs," a fan wrote.
"This will not age well," a fan added.

Many fans don't think LSU has a chance to win it all, especially with Brian Kelly as their coach.

Ad
"Not with Brian Kelly at the helm," a fan added.
"5 SEC teams won’t make the field," a fan wrote.

Many fans are also annoyed that Pickell has five SEC teams making the playoff.

Ad
"LOL did LSU get a new coach?," a fan wrote.
"Brian Kelly will finish 8-4 with that team and be a gator bowl champion," a fan added.

LSU does have Garrett Nussmeier returning at quarterback, which will help the Tigers this season. But, many fans don't think LSU will be able to get over the hump due to its defense and Brian Kelly's coaching.

Ad

LSU enters the season with the ninth-best odds of winning it all at +1600.

Brian Kelly is confident LSU will win a title

Brian Kelly is entering his fourth season as the coach of the LSU Tigers.

However, during his tenure at LSU, the Tigers have yet to make the playoffs and have yet to win the SEC either. Although LSU hasn't been able to get over the hump with Kelly, he is confident he will lead them to a national title.

Ad
"So asking, ‘Will we win a national championship?’ is not the question,” Kelly said, via Nola.com. “It’s ‘When are we going to win a national championship?’ Because we will. We have the players, the standards, the support. We have 75,000 season ticket holders — no one has more in the entire country. It allows us to get a clearer picture of what the first game is going to look like.”
Ad

LSU enters the season with odds of +125 to make the CFP, which implies a 44.4% chance.

The Tigers open their 2025 college football season on Aug. 30 against Clemson.

About the author
Cole Shelton

Cole Shelton

Twitter icon

Cole is an NHL, NFL and College Sports reporter at Sportskeeda with over 7 years of experience writing for publications like CBC, USA Today, SMG, BJPENN, Sherdog and SB Nation.

An NHL fan his whole life, Cole played rep hockey in Canada from age 5 until 17 and grew up rooting for Martin St. Louis and the Tampa Bay Lightning. His all-time favorite players are Vincent Lecavalier and Steven Stamkos, while Jon Cooper is his favorite coach of all time.

Cole attended Sheridan College and received his journalism degree in 2019. After decades of watching and reporting, he considers his knowledge of sports as his primary strength. He ensures that the same story has been reported by at least two reputed reporters before creating it.

Cole enjoys playing golf and spending time with friends and family when not reporting breaking stories. His favorite sports moment is from the 2010 Olympics, when Sidney Crosby scored the golden goal in overtime to beat Team USA for the gold medal.

Know More

LSU Tigers Fan? Check out the latest LSU Tigers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Cole Shelton
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications