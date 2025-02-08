"Those guys are game changers": Shedeur Sanders & Cam Ward get big shoutouts from NFL legend

Colorado's Shedeur Sanders and Miami's Cam Ward have been training together in the Dallas area under QB coach Darrell Colbert for the upcoming NFL draft. In a weak QB class this year, both Shedeur and Ward are considered to be the top two quarterbacks off the board in April.

There is a debate surrounding who out of the two will be drafted as the first overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. However, amid this debate, NFL legend Michael Vick believes that both Shedeur Sanders and Cam Ward will be important assets in the league.

In a YouTube video posted by 'Champside' on Friday, Michael Vick was questioned about his thoughts on Shedeur Sanders and Cam Ward. He said he was excited to watch their journey in the NFL and termed them as 'generational talents' who will keep things competitive with each other in the league.

"I'm excited about Cam and Shedeur," Vick said. "You know, you only need two quarterbacks to enter the league every year to keep the train rolling on good quarterback play. So I think those guys are game changers."

"You know I think they're egenerationl talent. The things that they've learned over the years, people they've been around, mentors that they've had. If you watch them on social media, the way they push each other, they'll always be competitive forever. As long as that don't change.... they'll both be in the film room, you know, just getting to it. And making sure that you know, I'll meet you at the Pro Bowl."

Shedeur Sanders and Cam Ward share a great friendship, initially meeting each other during the 2023 Pac-12 Media Days when Ward played for Washington State. The latter then joined the Hurricanes for the 2024 season while the Buffs transitioned into the Big 12.

Shedeur Sanders shares true feelings about competition with Cam Ward

On Thursday, the Colorado quarterback had an interview with ESPN's Ryan Clark. During their conversation, Shedeur shared his feelings about his competition with Cam Ward and the possibility of him being not selected as the first overall pick.

"Why would I be mad?" Shedeur said. "These are good problems to have. You could be in a way worse situation. Being No.1 doesn't really matter to me. It's all about fit."

"It's cool that we ( Shedeur and Cam Ward) are close because, if we wasn't, they would try to pin us against each other. A lot of stuff we say, we just be playing. But people try to take things and put it out of context."

It will be interesting to see if the Titans decide to draft Cam Ward over Shedeur with the first overall pick. Or will they go in a completely different route and pick up two-way star Travis Hunter?

