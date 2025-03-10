"Those young men will be blessed": Deion Sanders pens heartfelt message for Eddie George after his latest move

On Sunday, former Heisman Trophy winner and four-time NFL Pro Bowl selection, Eddie George, was named as Bowling Green's head coach. Colorado head coach Deion Sanders took to social media to express his excitement about his NFL contemporary beginning a new chapter in his career.

After the program made the announcement, Deion Sanders took to social media to congratulate George. In a post he shared on X, he said:

"I absolutely love it! You got a great coach but a better man. Those young men will be blessed."

According to reports, George and Bowling Green have agreed to a five-year contract. George previously served as the head coach of Tennessee State in the FCS for four seasons till 2024. Last season, he led the program to the playoffs and a shared OVC- Big South title, which was their first conference title since 1999.

Bowling Green VP for Athletics strategy, Derek Van der Merwe, is looking forward to George's stint with the team. In a press release, he heaped praise on the former NFL star.

"Today, we add another transformative leader in the campus in Eddie George," Merwe said in the press release. "Our students are getting someone who has chased success in sports, art, business, and leadership. As our head football coach, he will pursue excellence, in all aspects of the competition in the arena."

Eddie George is "excited" for his new role with Bowling Green

The former NFL star himself had a successful collegiate career with Ohio State. He went on to win the Heisman in 1995 before being drafted in 1996. Now, Eddie George will look to help student-athletes with the Bowling Green Falcons realize their own dreams of being successful football players.

"I am truly excited to be the head coach at Bowling Green State University," George said in his statement. "Bowling Green is a wonderful community that has embraced the school and the athletics department. We are eager to immerse ourselves in the community and help build this program to the greatness it deserves. I am overwhelmed with excitement and joy for the possibilities this oppotunity holds."

Last season, Bowling Green finished with a 7-6 campaign under Scott Loeffler. Can the hiring of Eddie George change the fortunes of the program and make them a strong contender for the Mid-American conference championship?

Let us know what you think, in the comments section!

