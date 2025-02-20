"Three things : Faith, Family, and Football": Deion Sanders' new DL coach sets benchmark for future athletes

Colorado Buffaloes Deion Sanders has been going all out this offseason. After securing a 9-4 campaign during his second stint with the program, Coach Prime is now in the process of rebuilding his coaching staff and team. He has already brought in former NFL star Marshall Faulk and Andre Gurode to coach the players.

On Wednesday, reports stated that Deion Sanders has hired another former NFL star to his coaching staff for the 2025 season. Domata Peko, who was a defensive lineman in the league, will join the Buffs as the new defensive line coach.

After the news of Peko joining the Colorado Buffaloes, a video of him has surfaced on social media where the former NFL DL talked about his ideologies and how he wants the future generation to know everything he knows about the game.

"I want to teach the younger generation, the next offensive and defensive lineman that are coming up, some of the ins and outs of how to be professional both on and off the field," Peko said. "Three things we do here: Faith, family and football."

Domata Peko spent 15 seasons in the NFL. The Cincinnati Bengals drafted him in the fourth round of the 2006 NFL draft. Peko went on to also play for the Broncos, the Ravens and the Arizona Cardinals. He appeared in 214 games and recorded 616 total tackles, two forced fumbles and 20 sacks during his NFL career.

Under Deion Sanders' coaching staff, Peko will work with defensive coordinator Robert Livingston to help strengthen the defense for the upcoming season. He already has a past with Livingston, as they both were a part of the Cincinnati Bengals during Peko's playing career. Back then, Livingston was then a part of the Bengals' coaching staff.

Deion Sanders loses important piece of his coaching staff amidst revamp

Coach Prime has built a quality coaching staff with the Buffs, but quality attracts attention. And that's exactly how he lost a member of his staff in the offseason.

On Monday, the team's former strength and conditioning coach Stephen Houston was hired away by the FIU Panthers for the same position. He played for the Hoosiers during his collegiate journey before a brief stint in the NFL.

"BREAKING: Stephen Houston is HIRED to be a NEW FIU S&C Coach| Big TIME HIRE for FIU", the tweet read.

Stephen Houston was hired by Deion Sanders ahead of the 2024 season. However, it looks like he has decided to explore more options after just one campaign.

Nevertheless, Deion Sanders had taken precautionary measures beforehand. He had hired Andreu Swasey from the Miami Hurricanes last month as the new head of the Strength and Conditioning department.

