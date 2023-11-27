Tim Brewster resigning from Deion Sanders' coaching staff receives warm sendoff from CFB world - "Your energy was impeccable"

Tim Brewster has resigned as Colorado's tight end coach, leaving Deion Sanders with a hole to fill in his staff.

Brewster had been the tight ends coach for the school since Dec. 2022. He made the jump to Boulder alongside Deion Sanders from Jackson State in 2022. The news was shared by FootballScoop, an outlet that received the information from sources in Colorado.

The resignation was an amicable affair, with Tim Brewster tweeting:

Buffs fans thanked him for helping to stabilize a program that was under the water before Coach Prime's arrival:

Fans thanked him for the energy he brought to the job, with one tweeting:

"You were the best Coach Brew! Your energy was impeccable; you definitely brought a certain passion to the room. Will definitely miss ya!"

Here are the best reactions on X (formerly called Twitter):

Coach Prime's fans know him from his time at Jackson State:

Fans gave him their best wishes:

They thanked him for the progress made on a series of players:

Who's Tim Brewster? What has been his coaching journey?

Tim Brewster has a lengthy history of coaching, having done so for almost 37 years.

Brewster began his coaching career as a graduate assistant under Leon Burtnett at Purdue University in 1986. He pulled off one of the great recruiting coups st Texas, luring Vince Young from Houston.

Tim Brewster also spent some time in the NFL, being a tight ends coach for five years. He got a shot at the head coach position with the Minnesota Golden Gophers and took them to two bowl games in four seasons.

Before joining Deion Sanders at Jackson State, he was a wide receiver and tight ends coach at Mississippi State, Florida State, Texas A&M, North Carolina and Florida. He was a member of the staff of the 2013 Seminoles national title team.

How did the season end for Deion Sanders' Colorado Buffs?

With a 23-17 loss to the Utah Utes in theor last game of the season, Deion Sanders' Buffs ended with a 4-8 overall record.

While that's a great improvement on the 1-11 record of 2022, many will be disappointed given the early season hype and talk of titles and Heisman nominations.

Deion Sanders would be wise to stay at Colorado and improve this first season. His first priority should be to start recruiting both defensive and offensive linemen, as both lines were the biggest weaknesses during the season.