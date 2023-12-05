"Tim Tebow only prays for Florida", "They drink Powerade" - Fans mock CFP committee with hilarious theories on decision to leave FSU out of Playoff 

Tim Tebow has once again come onto the fans' radar as they include him in their theories on why the College Football Playoff selection committee left out the Florida State Seminoles.

The decision on the final four teams in the playoff was made on Sunday, and social media has been livid, mocking the committee's call. It named Michigan, Washington, Texas and Alabama as the nation's top four teams, leaving the former No. 1 team, Georgia, and the undefeated Florida State out of contention.

Both the Bulldogs and the Seminoles fans have been heavily criticizing the rankings. In between, a fan came up with a hilarious theory about why FSU was not a part of the playoffs:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Expand Tweet

In this lighthearted post, it's funny how Donald Trump becomes a part of many conversations, even when he is miles away from the topic. Moreover, the fan has mocked the team for using Powerade over Gatorade.

The third theory includes John Anderson, a popular singer/songwriter, and his song "Seminole Wind." The post suggests the wind quit blowing, which could be one of the reasons why the team failed to qualify for the playoffs.

All jokes aside, FSU (13-0) performed exceptionally well, and in the eyes of many deserved to be in the top four. They dominated the Atlantic Coast Conference with an 8-0 record and finished the season. Despite achieving a perfect score, they were left off by the CFP committee.

But why is Tim Tebow a part of the hilarious theory on the internet?

Before Tim Tebow became a broadcaster, he was a college football legend for the Florida Gators. Tebow was the first underclassman to lift the Heisman Trophy. As a quarterback, he won two BCS national championships (2006 and 2008), including being the MVP in the 2008 championship game.

Therefore, the funny post included Tim Tebow to mock him for his natural support for the Gators and not for the Seminoles. He is included as one of the main reasons Florida State failed to make it.