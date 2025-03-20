Todd McShay turns spotlight on Cam Ward’s red flags buried under the Coach Prime & Shedeur Sanders “distraction”

Miami Hurricanes QB Cam Ward and Colorado Buffaloes QB Shedeur Sanders have been linked together for several months. They are viewed by most draft experts as the top two QBs in the draft, and both are projected to be top-five picks.

However, there have been rumors in recent weeks, especially following the NFL Combine, that Shedeur Sanders is too brash and arrogant for some teams to deal with. There is a concern that he could be more of a distraction than an asset. However, analyst Todd McShay expressed that teams have also expressed the same about Cam Ward.

On Wednesday, Todd McShay spoke on 'The Todd McShay Show' about what he has heard teams say about Ward. In his opinion, more people are concerned about Ward's inner circle than about the involvement of Coach Prime.

"I think so much is made of if you're drafting Shedeur are you bringing in kind of the outside influence and the noise? How much is Coach Prime going to be involved? Is that going to be a distraction right? To a tee, everyone I've talked to in the league, Cam Ward's father is very involved, and I want to preface this, nobody's worried about it."

"I do find it fascinating that because of who he is, Deion Sanders, I think there's an assumption that team's are like, I don't know. Is he going to be involved in all the decision making? Is Shedeur going to go back to his dad? People are a little more concerned about the involvement of Cam Ward's inner circle than they are with Shedeur's, but nobody really talks about that."

Cam Ward is projected to go before Shedeur Sanders in the 2025 NFL draft

While Todd McShay expressed that some teams are more concerned about Cam Ward's inner circle than Shedeur Sanders', Ward is still projected to go before Sanders in the 2025 NFL draft. In most mock drafts, Ward is projected to be the first QB drafted, but both players are usually mocked to go in the top five.

Both ESPN's Mel Kiper and 'The Athletic' released new mock drafts recently. Mel Kiper released his on Tuesday and had Ward going first to the Tennessee Titans. He had Sanders going third to the New York Giants. 'The Athletic' had the same draft placement for both players.

So, while there are concerns about both players, it does not appear to impact where scouts think they will be picked.

