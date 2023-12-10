“Told ya’ll” - Lane Kiffin’s sons react to Jayden Daniels bagging Heisman Trophy 2023

Knox Kiffin, Lane Kiffin's son, claimed on Instagram that he predicted LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels would win the prestigious Heisman Trophy.

Daniels made football history by becoming LSU's second Heisman winner after a 60-year gap. In a close vote, Daniels received 503 first-place votes, with 90% of voters naming him one of the top four players. Michael Pennix Jr. came in second with 1,701 points.

The enthusiastic Knox Kiffin, who is only 14 years old, posted a photo of Daniels on Instagram with the caption:

"Told ya'll," young Kiffin captioned.

Knox is already creating a buzz as a promising quarterback recruit in the 2028 class with a 3.75 GPA. Although he hasn't yet started high school, he is already visiting colleges.

Daniels' Heisman-winning performance was remarkable. He notched 372 passing yards and 234 rushing yards in a single game, a record no other quarterback has ever achieved.

Daniels' rushing yards placed him 26th among all rushers, including running backs, across all FBS schools.

The excited and grateful Daniels, in his acceptance speech, called winning the Heisman a dream come true. Daniels' historic combination of passing and rushing prowess helped LSU to a 52-35 win over Florida.

Key highlights of LSU's quarterback, Jayden Daniels

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels has been outstanding this season, throwing 3,812 passing yards, 40 touchdowns, and four interceptions. In addition, Daniels, 22, has rushed for 1,134 yards and scored 10 running touchdowns.

His performance has earned him the prestigious Heisman Trophy, following in the footsteps of LSU greats Billy Cannon and Joe Burrow.

“I really wish I could have brought you back another championship,” Daniels said.

“A transfer quarterback that comes into your program has to win the locker room and you do it by your work ethic. You do it by being humble, you do it with your actions and he [Daniels] did that on a day-to-day basis,” coach Brian Kelly said.

Daniels won the award after leading the No. 13 LSU Tigers to a thrilling season, despite a close loss to Alabama that saw him sidelined with a concussion in the final quarter.

With a match against Wisconsin in the ReliaQuest Bowl on the horizon on Jan. 1, Jayden Daniels has yet to decide whether he will play his final college game.