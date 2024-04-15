"Too many of y'all here to have these mistakes": $45M-worth Deion Sanders shows off tough side during Buffs practice

Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders is leaving no stone unturned for the upcoming football season. After a 4-8 debut with the Buffs last season in the Pac-12, Coach Prime and his team will start a new run in the Big 12 conference.

Apart from the regular high-intensity training, fans will also be excited for the Buffs' upcoming spring game on Apr. 27 where they will get a first glance at Sanders' newly revamped roster. But even in practice, Coach Prime doesn't shy away from showing his tough side to his players and coaching staff.

In a recent video shared by "Well Off Media" on YouTube, Deion Sanders gave a first-person POV of the Colorado Buffaloes training. During the workouts, the 56-year-old didn't seem particularly happy with a certain piece of play.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

He proceeded to gather his coaching staff and let them know that these mistakes cannot happen regularly.

"It's too many of y'all here to have these mistakes. It's too many of y'all to have these mistakes. These mistakes is what kills us. There's too many of us over here in all this gear and all this nice stuff to have that happen". (4:25)

Following last season's disappointing campaign after a strong start, Coach Prime has utilized this offseason to completely reboot his roster and bring in more talents to strengthen the weak links.

Sanders - who has a net worth of $45 million (as per On3) - particularly underwent a massive revamp of his offensive line so that his son and quarterback Shedeur Sanders could be protected better on the field.

Last season, Shedeur was sacked 52 times, becoming the nation's most sacked quarterback. Nevertheless, he went recorded 3,230 passing yards and 27 touchdowns.

Also read: "Magic City will be appreciative of that d*mn pick": Cam Newton claims Shedeur Sanders landing in Atlanta would change the business landscape forever

Deion Sanders shows off black and gold customized jumpsuit on social media

Coach Prime shared a post of him wearing a customized jumpsuit in his program's colors on Instagram.

In the post, Deion Sanders talked about how he and his team are working hard to redeem themselves after last season's 4-8 campaign.

He also talked about looking forward to having a sold-out crowd for the upcoming spring game on Apr. 27.

"We Working We ain't Twerking!!!! I'm so proud of the Staff, the players & our fanbase. We will sell the Spring game out and the whole weekend of festivities will be EPIC! Our players are working their butts off to be the best they can and our coaches are leading on and off the field."

It will be interesting to see how the Colorado Buffaloes perform in their first season as members of the Big 12 conference this year.

Read More: “You're affecting someone's livelihood”: Colorado’s Deion Sanders calls out NFL teams for toying with players’ draft stocks