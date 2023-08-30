Top 2023 prospects from ACC's Duke feat. Graham Barton

Duke has two top prospects to watch, one of whom could be a top 75 pick, and the other is headed for the middle rounds.

Left tackle Graham Barton is a swift, agile blocker who displays excellent footwork and range in pass protection while also showing a lot of ability blocking in motion. Barton is very light on his feet and blocks with great fundamentals.

He’s not very powerful, and measuring under 6-foot-5, he could kick inside to guard. Regardless, Barton will be a terrific zone blocker.

Defensive tackle DeWayne Carter is also slightly undersized at 6-foot-2, 305 pounds, yet he’s also athletic and explosive.

He plays with leverage and goes hard on every snap. He presently carries a fifth-round grade on my board, though he has upside for a team needing a one-gap lineman.

Brandon Johnson is a good-looking underclassman with a large upside. He showed a lot of improvement in his game last season and projects as a nickel back at the next level.

Top NFL-ready prospects at Duke

Duke Next-level Prospects Grade Rnd Full Name Pos # Yrs. 3.67 3rd Graham Barton T 62 4Sr 3.47 5th DeWayne Carter DT 90 5Sr 3.43 5th Brandon Johnson CB 3 3Jr 3.37 6th Riley Leonard QB 13 3Jr 3.33 6th Al Blades Jr. CB 7 5Sr 3.32 6th Jordan Moore WR 8 3Jr 3.28 7th Jalon Calhoun WR 5 5Sr 2.83 FA Jacob Monk G 63 4Sr

What are your thoughts? Who will be the top prospects for the 2024 draft class?