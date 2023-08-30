College Football
Top 2023 prospects from ACC's Duke feat. Graham Barton, DeWayne Carter and more

By Tony Pauline
Modified Aug 30, 2023 02:08 IST
Duke has two top prospects to watch, one of whom could be a top 75 pick, and the other is headed for the middle rounds.

Left tackle Graham Barton is a swift, agile blocker who displays excellent footwork and range in pass protection while also showing a lot of ability blocking in motion. Barton is very light on his feet and blocks with great fundamentals.

2023 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟🏈
View Full Rankings

He’s not very powerful, and measuring under 6-foot-5, he could kick inside to guard. Regardless, Barton will be a terrific zone blocker.

Defensive tackle DeWayne Carter is also slightly undersized at 6-foot-2, 305 pounds, yet he’s also athletic and explosive.

He plays with leverage and goes hard on every snap. He presently carries a fifth-round grade on my board, though he has upside for a team needing a one-gap lineman.

Brandon Johnson is a good-looking underclassman with a large upside. He showed a lot of improvement in his game last season and projects as a nickel back at the next level.

Top NFL-ready prospects at Duke

Duke Next-level Prospects

Grade

Rnd

Full Name

Pos

#

Yrs.

3.67

3rd

Graham Barton

T

62

4Sr

3.47

5th

DeWayne Carter

DT

90

5Sr

3.43

5th

Brandon Johnson

CB

3

3Jr

3.37

6th

Riley Leonard

QB

13

3Jr

3.33

6th

Al Blades Jr.

CB

7

5Sr

3.32

6th

Jordan Moore

WR

8

3Jr

3.28

7th

Jalon Calhoun

WR

5

5Sr

2.83

FA

Jacob Monk

G

63

4Sr

What are your thoughts? Who will be the top prospects for the 2024 draft class?

