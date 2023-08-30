Top 2023 prospects from ACC's Duke feat. Graham Barton

Duke has two top prospects to watch, one of whom could be a top 75 pick, and the other is headed for the middle rounds.
Left tackle Graham Barton is a swift, agile blocker who displays excellent footwork and range in pass protection while also showing a lot of ability blocking in motion. Barton is very light on his feet and blocks with great fundamentals.
He’s not very powerful, and measuring under 6-foot-5, he could kick inside to guard. Regardless, Barton will be a terrific zone blocker.
Defensive tackle DeWayne Carter is also slightly undersized at 6-foot-2, 305 pounds, yet he’s also athletic and explosive.
He plays with leverage and goes hard on every snap. He presently carries a fifth-round grade on my board, though he has upside for a team needing a one-gap lineman.
Brandon Johnson is a good-looking underclassman with a large upside. He showed a lot of improvement in his game last season and projects as a nickel back at the next level.
Top NFL-ready prospects at Duke
