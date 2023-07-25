Top 2024 class prospect Justin Williams to Join Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs

The top linebacker prospect of the 2024 class, Justin Williams, has made his decision on where to play college football. The five-star outside linebacker announced on Monday that he has committed to the University of Georgia.

Williams' commitment brings the number of five-star commits in Georgia's 2024 class to three. He joins five-star cornerback, Ellis Robinson IV, and five-star quarterback, Dylan Raiola.

Williams is a student at Oak Ridge High School in Conroe, Texas. Oregon was Georgia's closest competitor for his commitment. He paid official visits to both campuses in June.

He sounded convinced of the learning opportunity that awaits him in Georgia after his June visit. During his official visit in June, Williams told ESPN:

"It was just learning about technique, just how to improve your game, with linebackers coach [Glenn] Schumann and everything,"

"[Player development assistant] Coach [LeJacque] Martin, we were talking about just where I fit in with the program and stuff like that. Coming in as an early enrollee, just talking about my faith in God and stuff like that and all the coaches have given me a lot of fundamentals that I can use just to improve my game."

How Justin Williams might fit into the Georgia Bulldogs' team

Georgia has been on an impressive recruitment trail for the 2024 class. The commitment of Justin Williams makes it 10 of the top 100 2024 prospects that have committed to the Bulldogs. By extension, 18 of the ESPN 300 are set to be part of Georgia's roster in 2024.

Having won the college football national championship two years in a row, Georgia isn't about to take a break. Kirby Smart and his staff are taking advantage of all available means to reinforce the team after two years at the top and several exits through the NFL draft.

Georgia's continued success is built on a strong defense. The Bulldogs' have ended the last two seasons in the top two in scoring defense nationally. It was second in total defense nationally in 2021 but dropped to ninth in 2022.

Williams is confident that he'll fit into this elite team. He said:

“I think I'll fit in good. I think I'm a physical guy. I think I play into everything they do. I love how they're a blitz team, they're a Christian team and I can fit into that a lot.”

At 6-ft-2 and 205 pounds, Justin Williams ticks the physical box for how a linebacker should be built. In his junior season, Williams recorded 105 tackles, 18 tackles for loss, and 8.5 sacks for the Oak Ridge football team and earned the 2022 Texas District 13-6A Defensive Player of the Year.

