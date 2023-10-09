Top 5 landing spots for Shedeur Sanders in 2024 NFL draft

Shedeur Sanders has done plenty to improve his draft stock in his first season of FBS football. Through six games, the Colorado Buffaloes quarterback has thrown for 2,020 yards, 16 touchdowns and two interceptions while completing 72.7% of his passes.

Perhaps no player has done more to improve his stock ahead of the 2024 NFL draft. While he was projected as a Day 3 pick entering the season, Sanders is now projected to go in the first round. Take a look at five teams that could draft the son of Pro and College Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders below.

Shedeur Sanders: Potential draft landing spots

#1, Los Angeles Rams

While the Los Angeles Rams are just 2-3, they have looked better than they were expected to entering the season. Despite this, quarterback Matthew Stafford will be 36 years old at the time of the 2024 NFL draft. While he has shown that he may have something left in the tank, Stafford is nearing the end of the line.

Landing with the Rams would give Shedeur Sanders some time to develop before being thrown into the fire while providing the franchise with their quarterback of the future.

#2, Atlanta Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons are another team that has exceeded expectations. Despite being written off entering the season, the Falcons sit at 3-2. While they selected Desmond Ridder in the third round of the 2022 draft, he has had his share of struggles this season. Atlanta, which drafted Sanders' father in 1989, could look to land Shedeur Sanders in a deep quarterback class.

#3, Minnesota Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings are off to a 1-4 start after winning 13 games and the NFC North last season. While Kirk Cousins has played great under center, he will turn 36 years old before the start of the 2024 season. Furthermore, there has been talk that the Vikings could move him ahead of or at the trade deadline.

While they have struggled, Minnesota has played every game close and has a favorable schedule remaining. Although that will likely put the Vikings out of contention for the top overall pick, they could pivot to Shedeur Sanders.

#4, New York Jets

The New York Jets entered the season with Super Bowl aspirations. However, a season-ending injury to Aaron Rodgers has led to a 2-3 start. Rodgers' absence will, however, lead to the Jets keeping their first-round pick in the 2024 draft.

While the future Hall of Famer will return next season, New York could draft Shedeur Sanders and have him sit for a year learning from one of the best to ever play the position.

#5, New England Patriots

The New England Patriots are just 1-4 and appear to have a big problem under center. While Mac Jones looked good as a rookie, he has regressed in the following two seasons. If he is not able to turn things around, the Patriots could look to draft a quarterback.