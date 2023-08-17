Top LSU prospect Denver Harris misses preseason training camp for personal reasons: Reports

LSU football prospect Denver Harris' absence from pre-season camp was reported by LSU Coach Brian Kelly. He said that the cornerback might return to the team this weekend.

Meanwhile, the Tigers released their team picture in which the LSU cornerback was missing. This is notable especially because the cornerback jumped ships from Texas A&M to LSU last offseason and was expected to be present as he is an established major contributor in LSU's secondary this season.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2023 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Missed camp, unveiled past: Delving into Denver Harris's rocky journey

Denver Harris (Credits: gettyimages.com)

Harris' rocky past has resurfaced after he missed practices and the team pictures.

Harris before coming to LSU was suspended twice at College Station for misbehavior. As a result, he had to miss out on six final games in his freshman year. Before that, he was in the spotlight for a curfew violation while with Texas followed by another incident of misconduct in the locker room.

Harris's arrival at LSU was not welcomed by fans after they learnt of his past behavior record. The stepping away due to "personal reasons" has raised more eyebrows at the cornerback since.

One of the fans tweeted,

"Lol…you got a guy who is starting fights, not following team rules, and having a bad attitude…LSU must be so desperate for that game one matchup against FSU that they just don’t suspend him til he gets it together."

Expectations and unfulfilled anticipation: The frustration of Harris's absence

Expand Tweet

Coach Kelly believes the cornerback will make it to the practices toward the end of the week. The LSU cornerback is expected to impress with his impeccable five-star recruit record.

Expand Tweet

Names like Duce Chestnut, Zy Alexander, and JK Johnson give high hopes to LSU as well. If Denver Harris does not make it to the team by the end of the week, Duce Chestnut and Zy Alexander are expected to take charge at the cornerback end.