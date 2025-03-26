Top NFL WR's son locks in visit with Bill Belichick at UNC

Legendary NFL head coach Bill Belichick made headlines in December when he signed a five-year contract to become the head coach of the North Carolina Tar Heels. Most people in the football world were shocked to see Belichick shift to college football this late in his career.

While the move was surprising, it has certainly benefited the UNC Tar Heels. Adding Belichick has given the team more publicity and encouraged strong players to join. On Wednesday, it was reported that Devin Fitzgerald, son of former NFL wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald, locked in an official visit to North Carolina.

Devin Fitzgerald is scheduled to visit North Carolina on March 29th. He plays high school football at Brophy College Preparatory in Phoenix, Arizona. Like his father, he is a wide receiver and a three-star recruit, according to On3. He will be part of the 2026 recruiting class.

His father, Larry Fitzgerald, was a star wide receiver for the Arizona Cardinals from 2004 to 2020. He made 11 Pro Bowl appearances and twice led the NFL in receptions.

Bill Belichick and UNC have competition for Devin Fitzgerald

While Devin Fitzgerald is not a five-star recruit, he is generating a decent amount of attention from college teams. Bill Belichick and the UNC Tar Heels will be hosting him over the weekend, but they are not the only team interested. On Monday, Devin Fitzgerald announced that he had received an offer to attend the University of Michigan.

The offer came after a conversation with Michigan wide receiver coach Ron Bellamy.

"After a great conversation with Coach Ron Bellamy, I’m honored and excited to announce that I have received an offer from the University of Michigan!"

Michigan is working hard on its 2026 wide receiver class. Three-star Jaylen Pile has already committed and they hope to add more.

Heading into the 2026 recruiting class, Devin Fitzgerald is viewed as the No. 494-ranked player, according to 247 Sports. In addition to his conversations with UNC's Bill Belichick and the coaching staff at Michigan, he reportedly has offers from Arizona, Arizona State, UCLA, Minnesota, Iowa State, Duke, and Florida State.

There is no rush for Devin Fitzgerald to decide where he is going. He is likely to go on several other official visits after meeting with Bill Belichick and the Tar Heels.

