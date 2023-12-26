Top Tennessee players who've entered the transfer portal ahead of Citrus Bowl against Iowa

The No. 25 Tennessee Volunteers had a rather mediocre season in 2023, with a record of 8-4, and just 4-4 in the SEC. This was especially mediocre after the Volunteers had a 2022 season in which they flirted with the CFP, got their first 11-win season since 2001, and managed to climb to the top of the AP Poll for a brief period of the season.

The 2023 season cannot be called anything better than a case of diminishing returns if not an abject failure. The biggest failure of their season came early on, in Week 2 when they were stunned in Gainsville by the Florida Gators 29-16.

Tennessee still has a chance to close the season on a positive note, as they will face the No. 20 Iowa Hawkeyes in the Citrus Bowl on Jan. 1.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Top Tennessee players in the transfer portal

#1. Tyler Baron - EDGE

The Ole Miss Rebels have scooped senior Tyler Baron, who recorded 16 solo tackles and six sacks in 2023 for the Volunteers. The player was a four-star recruit by the Vols in 2020, and 247 Sports still considers him a four-star transfer candidate for the 2024 season.

#2. Addison Nichols - OL

The 6'5", 327 pounds offensive lineman has decided to leave Knoxville for Fayetteville. Nichols, who was considered a three-star transferee by 247 Sports, has already committed to the Arkansas Razorbacks for next year. When initially recruited in 2021, he was considered a four-star recruit.

#3. Doneiko Slaughter - S

Slaughter is another player leaving for Arkansas. In 2023 he had 32 tackles, 26 solo, and one sack. The three-star transfer is a senior who initially joined Tennessee for the 2020 season and has one year left of eligibility.

Tennessee players in the transfer portal

Tyler Baron- EDGE

Addison Nichols- OL

Doneiko Slaughter- S

Wesley Walker- WR

Jack Lutrell- S

Tamarion McDonald- S

Maurice Clipper Jr.- OL

De'Shawn Rucker- S

Warren Burrel- CB

Brandon Turnage- S

Mekhi Bigelow- LB

Here is the inaugural Sportskeeda All-America Team 2023 – the best of college football this season