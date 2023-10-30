Travis Hunter Heisman Trophy Odds after Week 9 of College Football

Travis Hunter has had a strong season as a two-way star for the Colorado Buffaloes and he continues to play well in his return from injury. While the Buffaloes are just 4-4, Hunter has thrived despite missing three and a half games.

He has caught 32 passes for 360 yards and two touchdowns. Defensively, he has recorded 18 total tackles, three interceptions and two passes defended.

Take a look at his odds to win the Heisman Trophy below.

Travis Hunter Heisman Trophy odds

Travis Hunter has slipped in the Heisman Trophy race following his injury after originally being among the favorites to win the award. His odds of doing so sit at +30000 following Week 9.

The Colorado Buffaloes two-way star has the 32nd-best odds to win the prestigious award despite playing just four and a half games this season.

Washington Huskies quarterback Michael Penix Jr. has the best odds to take home the award, sitting at +270. Michigan Wolverines quarterback J.J. McCarthy and LSU Tigers quarterback Jayden Daniels follow with odds of +300 and +400, respectively.

Oregon Ducks quarterback Bo Nix has +550 odds to take home the Heisman Trophy, while Florida State Seminoles quarterback Jordan Travis has +750 odds. Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr.'s odds sit at +1200 followed by Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Dillon Gabriel and Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Carson Beck, both of whom are at +2500.

Oklahoma State Cowboys running back Ollie Gordon II and USC Trojans quarterback and 2022 Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams round out the top ten with odds of +5500 and +8000, respectively.

How has Travis Hunter performed in his collegiate career?

Travis Hunter joined the Jackson State Tigers as a five-star prospect and the top-ranked overall recruit in the 2022 recruiting class. He became the first five-star prospect to join an HBCU or FBS program, with many questioning the decision.

Hunter caught 18 passes for 190 yards and four touchdowns as a true freshman. He also recorded 20 tackles, two interceptions, one of which he returned for a touchdown, one fumble recovery and ten passes defended.

Following the season, he joined the Colorado Buffaloes via the transfer portal, joining former Tigers coach Deion Sanders.

While he has long odds to win the Heisman Trophy, he will look to become the second player in Buffalo's history to do so. Hunter will have another opportunity to do so next season, as he is not draft-eligible until the 2025 NFL Draft.