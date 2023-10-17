Colorado coach Deion Sanders was not pleased as the world witnessed something extraordinary in Week 7 of the 2023 college football season. The high-flying Buffaloes lost to Stanford Cardinal 46-43 after squandering a huge half-time lead.

As anyone would expect, Sanders voiced his frustration and publicly questioned the team's commitment to football. The Buffaloes collapsed after a 29-point lead to lose the game in double overtime. In response, Colorado’s star wide receiver Travis Hunter calmly addressed the fiery comments by Coach Prime on "12 Talks with Travis Hunter."

Hunter showed maturity beyond his years and acknowledged Sanders' rant about players not loving the game. Hearing Sanders say, "Do you love this game, or do you just like it?" Hunter responded:

“Stuff like that make you get to second guessing. Do you love this game, or do you just like it? Do you like to play it because it’s fun? And I get what he said right there, man. You got to love this game to go out there and put your body on the line every day.”

Travis Hunter reaffirmed his love for football and recognized the need for the team to demonstrate more character on the field.

“I love the game. I go out there and dominate every chance I get. It doesn’t matter if I’m rusty, ready to go. I’m going out there to play. Give it my best. A lot of players on the team love the game, but we have to show more,” Hunter said.

Colorado initially rode high with early-season hype, but the Buffs now stand at 4-3. Losing key matchups has eroded that early enthusiasm.

What did Deion Sanders say?

After a disheartening loss to Stanford Cardinal, Deion Sanders minced no words in expressing his disappointment and anger at his Colorado team. The Pro Football Hall of Famer labeled his team's performance "pathetic."

Coach Prime left no room for misunderstanding in the locker room post-game. Deion Sanders talked about the harsh reality of the world.

"You’re not going to be taken care of. You’re not going to be looked after. You’re not going to have the luxury of all this, and you’re going to have to go out there and get it on your and work your butt off because ain’t nobody going to give you nothing," Sanders said.

Deion Sanders sternly addressed the impending scrutiny and cautioned his players against responding to social media criticism.

“What we just did today was pathetic. All the love you receive, all the love we receive, you getting ready to see that flip. And don’t get beside yourself on social media and start responding to the foolishness because they’re right. They’re right,” coach Sanders said.

The Colorado Buffaloes face a critical juncture in the season, with expectations to prove their mettle in the remaining five games. They will be up against the No. 25 UCLA Bruins after a bye in Week 8.