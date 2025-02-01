“Trying to keep them away from his gf”: CFB fans react to Bill Belichick’s gesture for UNC fraternities

Bill Belichick has a surprise package for all fraternities at the University of North Carolina on Saturday. Ahead of UNC basketball’s highly anticipated rivalry matchup against Duke, the new Tar Heels football coach will send pizzas to all fraternity houses on campus.

The announcement was shared in an email from North Carolina’s director of football operations, Alec Kerr, on Friday. The gesture is bound to increase Belichick’s influence in the school.

“Good afternoon, my name is Alec Kerr, Director of Football Operations here at UNC,” an email to to each fraternity reads. "Excuse me for not having UNC emails as I have not received those credentials yet.

“Coach Belichick wants to get your Fraternity pizza for the UNC vs. Duke game tomorrow at 6:30 PM. With that being said, our plan is to deliver the pizzas on behalf of Coach Belichick to your house.”

The news of Belichick's gesture generated many reactions from fans. Here’s a look:

Bill Belichick to publish a book about his NFL career

Bill Belichick is set to release a new book in May, just ahead of his first season at North Carolina. Titled “The Art of Winning: Lessons from a Life in Football,” the book will delve into pivotal stories, philosophies and principles that have defined his NFL coaching career.

“This past year has been full of “unexpected firsts” for me,” Belichick wrote on Instagram. "I became a member of the media, I joined Instaface, and now I have the pleasure of announcing that I wrote a book which is titled: “The Art of Winning: Lessons From My Life in Football. This book encompasses stories, philosophies, and principles from my journey and career thus far.”

Belichick’s extensive NFL career has provided him with a wealth of knowledge, and the book is expected to share those insights. Through this book, he hopes readers — whether in sports or other fields — can take away valuable lessons on leadership, strategy and perseverance.

“My hope with this book is that you learn about what I learned in the NFL about sustained success, leadership, and what it means to be a team player," the coach added. "You can make use of those extractable lessons in your own life, no matter what type of TEAM you are a part of.”

Bill Belichick’s move to North Carolina marks a significant shift in his legendary career. After nearly five decades in the NFL, he’s embracing the challenge of college football, bringing his extensive experience and strategic mindset to the Tar Heels.

