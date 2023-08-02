"Trying to put lipstick on a pig," CFB Insider drops bold scenario on Arizona Board of Regents meeting as they await their fate

The Arizona Board of Regents had a meeting on Tuesday to discuss its intentions to either stay in the Pac-12 or look for a new conference. The Arizona Board of Regents consists of the Arizona Wildcats, Northern Arizona Lumberjacks and the Arizona State Sun Devils. There was a public portion, but officials adjourned behind closed doors to continue the discussions.

College football insider Greg Swaim tweeted that Pac-12 Commissioner George Kliavkoff was "trying to put lipstick on a pig" during the meeting.

What Swaim is saying is that no matter how Kliavkoff tried to phrase it to the Arizona Board of Regents, he was not selling them something it would want.

What will the Arizona Board of Regents decide to do?

The speculation is that the Arizona Board of Regents will discuss having all three of its teams join the Big 12. However, that is far from set as there has been no that has come out of the meeting.

It is certainly a possibility that not all three programs are going to switch conferences. Northern Arizona is in the Big Sky while Arizona and Arizona State are in the Pac-12, so they do not need to all come to the same decision. However, it is likely that at least one will leave its current conference and be part of the Big 12 expansion.

As Swaim said, this is Pac-12 Commissioner George Kliavkoff trying to put lipstick on a pig as the conference is not doing well. They are trying to finalize a media rights deal with less than a year before their current deal expires and there is a lot of instability. Joining the Big 12 would guarantee them $31.7 million annually with the ability to be part of Big 12 Mexico.

Do not be mistaken as this seems to be more of a play on the basketball side than football. That's fine as Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark understands that it is more than just college football he is in charge of. This could really affect the Pac-12 if one or both programs leave as it already lost three teams in the last 18 months to other Power Five conferences.

The media rights, stability and expansion into new markets are all saying that the Big 12 is the better option. It is only a matter of time until the Arizona Board of Regents decides its next step.