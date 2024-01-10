TV ratings add to Michigan's dominance as Wolverines feature in all three 'most-watched games of the CFB season'

Michigan won the national title, after defeating the Washington Huskies 34-13. With this, the Wolverines cap a perfect season in which they never really went through too much trouble to win a game.

Jim Harbaugh's tenure at Ann Arbor can be called a resounding success, with the school winning its first national title since 1997 and three straight Big Ten titles since 2021.

Not only was this season an unrivaled sporting success, but it seems that it was also a huge business success. According to a report by Sports Media Watch, the three most watched games of the season included the Michigan Wolverines. The ranks go as follows according to the report:

Michigan vs. Alabama (Rose Bowl) Michigan vs. Washington (CFP championship game) Michigan vs. Ohio State ("The Game")

The CFP national championship games are reported to have drawn an audience of 25 million people according to a recent press release by ESPN. The Rose Bowl had a slightly higher audience of 27.7 million people.

The clash between Michigan and Washington ranks as one of the top 15 telecasts in history. The 2024 Rose Bowl was the most watched CFP semifinal since year one of the playoffs era and a top 10 telecast in cable history.

Michigan won: Where to next for Jim Harbaugh?

With Jim Harbaugh's mission at Michigan seemingly completed, the world of football is swirling with rumors of where the coach could end up next season.

Experts seem to agree that the most likely landing spots in the NFL should be the Commanders, the Raiders, or the Chargers, with the latter one looking as the most likely option.

The coach himself continues to avoid the questions regarding his future, deflecting the inquiries of the journalists after the national championship. He told reporters in the aftermath of the game:

"I just want to enjoy this, I just want to enjoy this. I hope you give me that. Can a guy have that? Does it always have to be what's next, what's the future?" (h/t USA Today)