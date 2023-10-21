Tyler Van Dyke injury update: Latest on Miami QB for Week 8 vs Clemson

Tyler Van Dyke is making Miami Hurricanes fans hold their breath as they await the latest injury update on the starting quarterback. Van Dyke was spotted on campus with his right leg wrapped in an Ace bandage.

While the bandage was extending up to above his knee, the sight of Tyler limping has raised concerns about his availability for the Week 8 matchup against the Clemson Tigers.

Despite dealing with ligament damage in his throwing hand this season, Tyler has been a driving force behind Miami's 4-2 record. He has a 70.5 percent completion rate and has thrown for 16 touchdowns and six interceptions while adding another score on the ground.

What happened to Tyler Van Dyke?

Miami Hurricanes quarterback Tyler Van Dyke suffered an injury in his right leg. He has been through a series of injuries in recent seasons too. After losing 41-31 to the North Carolina Tar Heels, Van Dyke said that he's dealing with three torn ligaments in a finger on his throwing hand.

Tyler even played the second half of the 2022 season with a third-degree AC joint sprain in his right shoulder. These injuries took a toll on his performance and affected Miami's 5-7 campaign.

The Hurricanes quarterback was the 2021 ACC Rookie of the Year, and has shown remarkable resilience in his comeback season. He has an impressive 70.5 percent completion rate and has thrown for 16 touchdowns with just six interceptions.

His performance has earned him the 10th spot in national passing efficiency rankings and the 8th position in passing touchdowns. Miami fans have been closely monitoring the condition of Tyler Van Dyke and are hoping that he can overcome his latest injury setback.

When will Tyler Van Dyke return?

Tyler Van Dyke has been a subject of concern for fans, wondering when he will return to the field. Head coach Mario Cristobal has assured that Tyler will be fully active in the upcoming ACC matchup against the Clemson Tigers.

Coach Cristobal generally remains tight-lipped about injuries. Clarifying Van Dyke’s status to reporters, Cristobal said:

"I keep telling you, I don’t talk about injuries. I just told one of our guys that he’s ready to go. You have to write what you have to write.''

Reporters asked Cristobal if there were concerns about Van Dyke playing due to a torn ligament in his hand. He said:

“For him playing? Zero. Was he banged up in the game? Yeah, he got banged up. But is he tough? Absolutely. He’s really tough and he wants to win, and he’s ready to roll.”

Offensive coordinator Shannon Dawson also chimed in, confirming that Tyler is fine and ready to play. The return of Tyler Van Dyke will be eagerly anticipated by fans as the Miami Hurricanes (4-2, 0-2 ACC) prepare to face the Clemson Tigers (4-2, 2-2 ACC) at Hard Rock Stadium.