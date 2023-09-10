UNC challenges NCAA norms as Tez Walker named honorary captain despite ineligibility

Despite the NCAA declaring wide receiver Tez Walker ineligible for the season, he has been awarded the role of an honorary captain in North Carolina's game against Appalachian State this Saturday. The Kent State transfer will go out in the coin toss with other captains.

Tez Walker's initial eligibility request was denied in June, prompting North Carolina to pursue an appeal and seek a waiver. The NCAA, though, did not reach a final decision until Thursday, eventually ruling Walker ineligible for the year due to his second Division I transfer.

As a second-time transfer who has not yet graduated, Walker requires a waiver to be eligible to play this season. The junior wide receiver began his college football career at North Carolina Central in 2020 and has spent the last two seasons at Kent State.

Brilliant gesture from North Carolina

The move to name Tez Walker as an honorary captain for the program's opening home game is a nice gesture from North Carolina. It signifies the huge level of support the university and its athletic department are giving the wide receiver at a difficult time.

North Carolina officials have publicly acknowledged that Walker's decision to transfer to Chapel Hill was influenced by mental health considerations and desire to be closer to his ailing grandmother. Kent State also provided support to the player in the bid to get a waiver.

Notably, the new NCAA rule on multi-transfer came a day after Walker had enrolled at North Carolina. He did not play during his time at North Carolina Central due to the season cancellation because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Many argue that the decision by the NCAA is an awful one.

Walker noted that he has been receiving mental health counseling since his arrival in North Carolina. That will be crucial in keeping him in the right frame of mind before he's eligible to play college football again in 2024. He's now expected to become a crucial member of the team next season.

Other captains to join Tez Walker for the game

The North Carolina football X (previously Twitter) account announced earlier on Saturday that Tez Walker would serve as an honorary captain for Sunday's game, joining three other players. It's expected that Walker will receive a resounding ovation when he takes the field.

As announced by the Tar Heels football program, offensive lineman Corey Gaynor will represent as the offensive captain. Lnebacker Kaimon Rucker will assume the role of defensive captain. The special team's captainship for the game has been awarded to punter Ben Kiernan.

