UNC LB defends Bill Belichick's honor with four-word message for rival NC State player after viral diss

Bill Belichick is starting to feel the heat of the rivalry between North Carolina and NC State. The Tar Heels hired the legendary coach in December following Mack Brown's dismissal, and his arrival has created a lot of anticipation in the college football world.
On Thursday, NC State running back Hollywood Smothers shared a photo of a printed image of Belichick at his UNC introduction. The picture had a dart lodged in it and numerous holes scattered across it, making it clear the image had been turned into a makeshift dartboard.
This immediately reignited the rivalry, which NC State has dominated in the past few years. The Wolfpack has won the last four editions of the in-state rivalry, giving them the bragging rights. The last game, which took place in November 2024, ended 35-30 in Chapel Hill.
One of Bill Belichick's players immediately came out to defend him after the picture posted by Smothers went viral on social media. Linebacker Khmori House dropped a four-word message that intensified the anticipation for the first edition of the rivalry game in the Belichick era.
“Lol we gone see,” House wrote on X.
Hollywood Smothers was one of the most impressive players when the Wolfpack defeated the Tar Heels last season. The running back rushed for a team-high 83 yards and two touchdowns on 13 carries. He also played a part in the passing game, hauling in three receptions for 34 yards.
The 2025 North Carolina-NC State game is scheduled to be held on Nov. 29 in Raleigh, and will wrap up the season for both teams. Despite the Wolfpack winning seven of the last 10 encounters, the Tar Heels lead the series with a 68-40-6 record.
Bill Belichick learning on the UNC job
Following his exploits in the NFL, Bill Belichick is enjoying the experience of his first collegiate role. In his appearance on “Good Morning America” on Friday to promote his new book, “The Art of Winning,” the coach noted how he’s been able to gain a lot since taking the job.
"I've learned so much being back in the college environment, whether it be recruiting, the college game, the rules, the hashmarks, some strategy and putting a team together," Belichick said. "I learn every day."
A lot of analysts believe Bill Belichick can get things in order with the Tar Heels from his first season in Chapel Hill. He's done pretty well on the recruiting trail, and he could bring that to the field in the fall.
The ACC title and a College Football Playoff will be the goal for the team.
