The head coach of the Utah Utes football team, Kyle Whittingham, has won the hearts of Utah football fans. Winning back-to-back Pac-12 titles for the Utes in 2021 and 2022, the coach is one of the most respected coaches in college football.

Beyond the image of him we see on the sidelines and in press conferences, there’s a fun side to Whittingham that many don’t get to witness. The successful coach brought that side of him to The Pat McAfee Show live when he appeared on a Harley-Davidson in a hippy style.

Whittingham’s appearance in the arena excited fans present and the crew of the show. He ascended the stage amidst cheers and applause from the crowd.

How is Kyle Whittingham and Utah’s season going?

Kyle Whittingham came into his 19th season as the head coach of the Utah Utes football team on the back of consecutive conference championship titles. Naturally, the expectations coming into the season are huge.

Not only is Whittingham expected to lead the Utes to the Pac-12 championship game and win it, but also to perform at the college football playoffs.

To a good extent, the Utes look set to meet the big expectations of them. Kyle Whittingham’s men opened their season with an important 24-11 win over the Florida Gators. Following that, the Utes won their next game, 14-7, over UCLA.

After winning their first two games of the season, the Utes were handed their first loss of the season by the Oregon State Beavers. The Beavers beat Utah by 21 points to 7. In a replay of last season’s Pac-12 championship game, Utah emerged as the winners again, beating USC 34-32.

Although it was a narrow win, the victory was important for Kyle Whittingham and his men. It shows the Utes are serious about defending their Pac-12 championship title. The USC Trojans are one of Utah’s biggest challengers, and a win sends a signal to other strong title challengers that the Utes are intent on keeping the title.

Whittingham has led the Utah Utes for 19 seasons, and in that period, he has given the Utah fans some happy memories to cherish. He won the Mountain West championship for the Utes in 2008, winning the Mountain West Coach of the Year Award in the process. He won his first Pac-12 championship title for the team in 2021 and followed it with another in 2022.

Having conquered at the conference level, Whittingham’s next challenge is replicating his success at the national level by winning the national championship.