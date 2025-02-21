“Very very interested in his services”: 3x Super Bowl champion reveals NFL team which may fight Browns to draft Shedeur Sanders

Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders is projected to be among the top five picks in the upcoming 2025 NFL draft. Alongside Miami's Cam Ward, he is viewed as one of the two top QBs. As a result, both players are in the mix to be the No. 1 pick by the Tennessee Titans.

Ad

On Thursday, former NFL player and three-time Super Bowl champion Je'Rod Cherry released an episode of "Cherry Picking" on ESPN Cleveland. At the start of the episode, he spoke about Sanders. He said that he thinks the Cleveland Browns could take him but also thinks the New York Giants might try to trade him to get him with the first pick.

"Shedeur Sanders. ... I must say this, right now, there is a lot of chatter going on with the thought that the Cleveland Browns could take him with the second pick overall," Cherry said (Timestamp: 0:20). "But I'm also hearing that the New York Giants are very very interested in his services as well, and they may try to trade up with the Tennessee Titans."

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ad

The New York Giants' preferred path is to draft a QB with the third pick, whether Shedeur Sanders or Cam Ward

New York Post's Paul Schwartz reported that the New York Giants prefer to draft a QB with the third pick.

"The preferred path to follow remains in place: select a quarterback with the No. 3 pick in the draft. That is what the Giants hope will happen," Schwartz wrote.

Ad

Between the two top QBs, the Giants have been linked to Shedeur Sanders more than Cam Ward. The team spoke with Sanders at the East-West Shrine Bowl, and Sanders was seen practicing with Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers in December.

There is also a belief in the media that the Sanders family would rather have Shedeur go to a big market like New York than to a smaller one in Cleveland or Tennessee.

If the Giants want Sanders, they might need to trade up to get him. All three of the top teams drafting could be interested in QBs. As a result, if the Giants do not want to risk Sanders being selected by the Titans or Browns, they will need to trade up. It is unclear what the price for that kind of move would be.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Giants Nation! Check out the latest New York Giants Schedule and dive into the Giants Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.