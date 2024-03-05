"Wait till the 11th hour and have egg all over your face or do the right thing": Josh Pate slams the NCAA for denying Reggie Bush his Heisman Trophy

In the wake of Johnny Manziel's protest against the NCAA regarding the Reggie Bush Heisman Trophy vacation, college football analyst Josh Pate has offered his opinion. He's in total support of the move intended by the former Texas A&M quarterback.

On a recent episode of “Late Night with Josh Pate,” the analyst believes a couple of other former Heisman Trophy winners will join Manziel in the protest. He, therefore, called on the Heisman Trust to act fast and not wait for the NCAA to decide.

“Do you really think Johnny Manziel is the only guy on that stage of the Heisman Trophy former winners who feel the way they do about Reggie Bush? ... You (the Heisman Trust) can either wait for the 11th hour and have egg all over your face or go ahead and do the right thing.”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

The Heisman Trust has disclosed its intention to reinstate Bush’s award if the NCAA supports the move and reinstates his numbers.

Josh Pate believes Reggie Bush will get his Heisman back

There are a lot of opinions flying around as to what the future of Bush’s Heisman Trophy will look like. In his opinion, Josh Pate sees Bush getting his award back.

The analyst opined that the vacation of the award, which occurred in 2010 after a series of investigations was completed by the NCAA, is unacceptable to many college football fans.

“Reggie Bush is going to end up getting his Heisman Trophy back and let me tell you why … because everyone knows it's dumb to begin with, but even if you disagree with me on that and you say ‘No, there are valid reasons.’ What are they?” Pate said.

Why did Reggie Bush lose his Heisman Trophy?

Reggie Bush’s Heisman Trophy was vacated after it was found that he received impermissible benefits that included cash and travel expenses from an agent during his days at USC. However, Josh Pate believes he’s done nothing wrong according to the court.

“In the language of this award, it says the recipient must be in compliance with bylaws defining a student-athlete. Federal courts have totally touched that. It was BS the entire time, not according to JP, according to federal courts and so the NCAA isn't going to change this.”

A drama seems set to unfold within the college football world after Johnny Manziel announced his protest. It's to be seen if Bush gets his Heisman Trophy back in the near future or if the NCAA continues to prevail.