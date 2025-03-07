Washington HC Jedd Fisch has a clear stance on importance of Spring Game in college football

Jedd Fisch took over the Washington Huskies last season after Kalen DeBoer left for Alabama. In his debut campaign, Fisch led the Huskies to a 6-7 record and a Sun Bowl loss to the Louisville Cardinals. Now, as he prepares for the upcoming season, the head coach is still a strong believer in the importance of hosting spring games.

On Thursday, Jedd Fisch made an appearance on the 'Andy and Ari' podcast. During his interview, the Washington head coach was questioned why he was not afraid of the media covering his team's spring games.

"First of all, our spring game's May 2nd, the (transfer) portal closes April 26th. That's the first reason. The second reason is like, it's Spring game man! You gotta have a spring game. I don't know I grew up a man in Gainsville Florida watching you know the blue and orange plan. And the Orange and Blue game is one of the greatest spring games you can have." (TS-11:25 onwards)

Jedd Fisch also went on to explain the importance that spring games hold in college football. He stated that the Washington Huskies will hold a lot of promotions for their spring games to build a lively and positive atmosphere and get fans excited for the upcoming season.

"We will spend a lot of time marketing the spring game to the student body. Obviously have a DJ at the spring game, make it a party, make it an atmosphere, make it fun. We got 90 players trying to compete, you know, to try to become starters. And we're gonna have a normal game."(TS-12:29 onwards)

"At Arizona our spring game helped us change our program....I just feel the same way here and same coversation. Last year we had over 20,000 so I challenged our fans to see if we can get 40,000 at this one." (TS- 13:40 onwards)

Jedd Fisch wants the media to cover Washington's Spring game extensively

Many college football coaches have canceled the traditional spring exhibition games in favor of having open practices or a showcase. However, Jedd Fisch is instead in favor of hosting these games the way they've been happening over the years.

Last month, during an offseason media day, Jedd Fisch shared his firm stance on not canceling the team's spring game and urged media outlets to cover their exhibition match.

"Coaches are talking about canceling their spring game. We will not do that," Fisch said. "As a matter of fact, we would like to sell out our spring game. We will like it publicized on CBS, NBC, ABC and ESPN. We want to make sure that everybody sees what we're doing at the University of Washington and make sure our program is at the forefront of what's being done."

Jedd Fisch seems to be confident in his team's abilities for the upcoming season. It will be interesting to see if the Huskies can go on to become a potential national championship contender for the first time since Kalen DeBoer's departure.

