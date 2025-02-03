Washington HC Jedd Fisch promotes QB coach to new role

Jedd Fisch has reportedly promoted Jimme Dougherty to offensive coordinator for the Washington Huskies. The Daily's Andrew Sousa tweeted Monday that Fisch announced Dougherty's new role following Brennan Carroll's exit from the team.

"Jedd Fisch has announced that with the departure of Brennan Carroll, quarterback coach Jimmie Dougherty is now the current offensive coordinator of @UW_Football," Sousa tweeted.

Earlier Monday, Big Ten Network's Yogi Roth reported that Carroll is expected to become the Las Vegas Raiders' new offensive coordinator. Dougherty assumes his position to improve the Huskies' offense to compete for the top spot in the Big Ten next season.

Washington Huskies offense regresses in first season with Jedd Fisch

Last season was a setback for Washington in Jedd Fisch's first year as the Huskies' coach. Washington finished with a 6-7 record and was 11th in the Big Ten standings. They also lost their last two games, including a 35-34 loss to the Louisville Cardinals in the Sun Bowl.

In the 2023 season, former Huskies coach Kalen DeBoer led the program to a 14-1 record and competed for the College Football Playoff national championship.

One of the key differences in Fisch's first year compared to the 2023 season was the team's offense. Washington ended last year with 5,076 yards compared to 6,931 yards with DeBoer.

Will Rogers was the starting quarterback for most of last year as a senior. He completed 220 passes for 2,458 yards and 14 touchdowns. In comparison, former quarterback Michael Penix Jr. finished his final season with DeBoer completing 363 passes for 4,903 yards and 36 touchdowns.

Washington's offense for the 2025 season

Jedd Fisch and Jimmie Dougherty will have a fresh start next season, with quarterback Demond Williams Jr. leading the team. He started in the last two games of the 2024 season and played well despite the losses.

His standout game was in the Sun Bowl, where he went 26 of 32 for 374 yards and four touchdowns. Williams also had 20 carries for 48 yards and one touchdown.

Fisch has wide receivers Denzel Boston and Rashid Williams returning to the program. Boston played a noticeable role in the offense, with 63 receptions for 834 yards and nine touchdowns.

Washington will also have running back Jonah Coleman returning for his senior year. He finished last season with 193 carries for 1,053 yards and 10 touchdowns.

In their second year together, Fisch and Dougherty may be able to do better offensively and make a push for a playoff appearance.

