Washington's new coach Jedd Fisch faces a difficult task as Huskies lose a large chunk National Championship offense

Jedd Fisch took over as the head coach of Washington a few weeks ago following the departure of Kalen DeBoer to Alabama. In no time, the coach is fast facing what is now a familiar problem in college football at programs that have just witnessed a coaching change.

Washington had a successful 2023 college football season, especially on the offensive plays. The Huskies boasted a potent offense that led them to the Pac-12 championship success and an appearance in the national championship game against Michigan.

However, a large chunk of that offensive roster won’t be returning to the program, giving new coach Jedd Fisch a whole new work to do as he begins his tenure in Seattle.

The Washington offense's decimation

Washington will be having an offense full of new faces under Jedd Fisch in the 2024 season following the exit of major names in the starting lineup.

Michael Penix Jr, who has led the FBS in passing yards in each of the last two seasons will be transitioning to the NFL. His partner in the backfield, running back Dillon Johnson, has also said goodbye to the college football world after declaring for the upcoming NFL Draft.

The Huskies boasted one of the top receiving groups in the landscape last season, actively connecting with Penix. These include starters like Rome Odunze, Jalen McMillan and Ja’Lynn Polk. However, the three have entered the NFL Draft and won't be returning in 2024.

Nonetheless, the biggest damage in the Huskies' offense is in the offensive line where all but one will not be returning to the program in 2024. This presents a lot of work for Jedd Fisch in building the team’s offense ahead of the 2024 season where they compete in the Big Ten.

Key Huskies offensive line transfers and departures

The exit of Kalen DeBoer has seen the Huskies' offensive line record significant departures via the transfer portal. Center Parker Brailsford has teamed up with De Boer at Alabama while guards Nate Kalepo and Julius Buelow have transferred to Ole Miss.

Guard Geirean Hatchett has also transferred to Oklahoma while Landen Hatchett has decided to return to the program next season. Landen previously entered the portal to seek a move out of the team. Finally, tackles Troy Fautanu and Roger Rosengarten will be entering the NFL draft.