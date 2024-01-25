WATCH: $1,000,000 NIL-valued Blake Corum incorporates Chiropractic therapies for best recovery after bagging national championships

Blake Corum, the star running back for the Michigan Wolverines, overcame a serious knee injury to lead his team to a national title in 2023. Corum tore his left meniscus late in the 2022 season but recovered in time to rush for 1,245 yards and 27 touchdowns in 2023.

Demonstrating finesse through jump-cuts and hesitations, he shone in the 2024 CFP national championship, propelling the Wolverines to a 34-13 victory against the Washington Huskies.

Corum recently posted a video on Instagram of him receiving various recovery treatments from Dr. Dan Jurus, a chiropractor who runs an organic health club in Boca Raton, Florida.

Dr. Jurus also shared the video on his account, praising Corum as a legend on and off the field.

Dr. Jurus claims that chiropractic alignments can improve nerve communication and movement coordination, which are essential for athletes. According to Jurus’ official website, he charges $180 for an initial consultation and $80 for follow-up visits, with discounts available for pre-payment packages and memberships.

Blake Corum has decided to enter the 2024 NFL Draft

The $1 million NIL-valued running back was instrumental in helping his team win the national championship, scoring two touchdowns and receiving offensive MVP honors. Despite his strong performance, Corum is expected to be picked on Day 3 of the draft and is presently ranked as the tenth-best running back prospect.

Reportedly, he is currently in Miami, training for the NFL Combine in March.

In an interview with Scott Abraham, a sports anchor from 7News, Corum expressed his hopes of being drafted by a team that sees his potential.

"I'm training for the combine and God willing a team drafts me," RB Corum told Abraham. "A team sees something good in me and [feels] like I can fit their scheme. I want to be able to finally say that I reached the NFL and that's been my dream since playing football back home."

This season, Blake Corum broke Michigan's career-rushing TD record and showcased top-tier draft prospects.

