WATCH: $45M worth Deion Sanders gets a visit from Air Force HC Troy Calhoun ahead of 2024 Spring game

Deion Sanders continues to get his Colorado team ready for the 2024 college football season in the spring practice. The Buffaloes are leaving no stone unturned as they seek redemption in the upcoming season after a disappointing first season in Boulder under Coach Prime.

Ahead of Colorado's spring game, the program welcomed a top guest to its recent practice. Army football head coach Troy Calhoun paid a visit to the program and was involved in its practice session. He was well-received by $45 million worth (per Celebrity Net Worth) Deion Sanders and the entire Buffaloes football team.

In the video posted on YouTube by Well Off Media, Sanders and Calhoun had some intense football chat while the team went on with its practice session.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Will Deion Sanders get it right next season?

Deion Sanders had a brilliant start to life at Colorado. The former Jackson State head coach won his first three games in charge of the Buffaloes against TCU, Nebraska and Colorado State. However, things fell apart for the team as soon as the Pac-12 conference schedule commenced.

The Buffaloes only won one of their last nine games of the season, missing out on a bowl game despite the fantastic start. Their only conference win of the season came on the road against Arizona State in Tempe with a last-minute field goal from kicker Alejandro Mata.

Deion Sanders is working effortlessly to ensure redemption in the 2024 season. The program has added players in the needed positions and has also brought in new members of the coaching staff with some reputations.

It is to be seen what becomes of the team next season as they transition to a new conference. The Buffaloes will return to the Big 12 in 2024 following the implosion of the Pac-12 last year.

Troy Calhoun poised to continue the brilliant run

Troy Calhoun has been in charge of the Air Force Falcons since 2007 and has done well over the years. The coach has led the military program to a brilliant run in the last couple of years., which has caught some attention in the landscape.

Aside from the COVID-19-shortened 2020 season, the Falcons have recorded at least nine wins in the last five seasons. Calhoun is set to continue on this run with the team in the upcoming season, something Sanders can learn from and replicate in Boulder.