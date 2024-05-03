WATCH: After Caitlin Clark, $4.6M NIL-valued Shedeur Sanders teams up with Gatorade to launch limited edition energy drink flavor

It looks like Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders is following in the endorsement footsteps of former Iowa women's basketball star Caitlin Clark. Deion Sanders' son, who boasts a NIL value of $4.6 million as per On3, has partnered with energy drink brand Gatorade to launch a new flavor.

In a video that Shedeur Sanders posted on his Instagram, we see the 22-year-old quarterback promoting a new limited edition flavor for the brand in an advertisement. In the video, Shedeur says that the new flavor is 'crisp, cool and already legendary.' The new flavor is dubbed the Midnight Ice and will be available for a limited time for fans.

You can watch the video down below.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Just dropped and it's already legendary. Stay icy this summer with new limited edition @gatorade Midnight Ice #Gatorade_Partner #legendary", Shedeur wrote in the caption.

The partnership between the Colorado quarterback and Gatorade comes just over a month after former Iowa star Caitlin Clark released her own limited-edition bottle and towel with the brand. Clark went on to be drafted as the first overall pick by the Indiana Fever in this year's WNBA draft.

Following a disappointing 4-8 campaign despite a strong start last year with the Colorado Buffaloes, Shedeur Sanders decided to return to Boulder for one more season of college football before declaring for the 2025 NFL draft. As the program begins a new journey in the Big 12, the quarterback will be excited to take on the field with a revamped offensive line after being the most sacked quarterback last season.

Shedeur Sanders gets real on Denver Broncos drafting Bo Nix in the 2024 NFL draft

With the Colorado QB projected to be a top pick in the 2025 NFL draft, the Broncos were a place where Shedeur was comfortable in being drafted. However, the team might have addressed their QB woes after drafting former Oregon star Bo Nix as the 12th overall pick this year.

While speaking to the press at the post-game press conference, Shedeur Sanders dropped his thoughts on what he thought about the pick.

Expand Tweet

"Yeah man, I don't know what to expect next," Shedeur said.

With the draft now being a year away, the next checkpoint for the Colorado quarterback will be to record a successful final season with Colorado in the Big 12 conference. It will be interesting to see if Coach Prime and his sons can lead the Buffs to contend for the playoffs this upcoming season.