WATCH: Arizona Bar makes bizzare provision for angry fans to urinate on Jedd Fisch as revenge for betraying Wildcats

When a coach leaves a football program, it can evoke one of two reactions from the team’s fan base. If he's disliked, the exit will lead to a sense of jubilation. But when a team loses a coach who is loved or has led them to a high degree of success, this can lead to anger from the fan base.

The second option is what happened to Arizona Wildcats fans when coach Jedd Fisch was announced as the new coach of the Washington Huskies. Fisch had led the Wildcats to highs they had not reached for years. So, his departure made the Wildcats fans angry.

But a bar in Tuscon, Arizona, has a way to channel this anger. It's put pictures of Jedd Fisch in the urinals, allowing patrons to urinate on his face.

Jedd Fisch with the Arizona Wildcats

When Jedd Fisch was hired to take charge of the Wildcats, they had just come off a winless season, going 0-5 in the COVID-19-shortened 2020 season.

In his first season, Fisch also struggled to make the team successful, winning only one of its 12 games.

But Fisch was able to turn this team around in his second year. The Wildcats, alongside new quarterback Noah Fifita, had a 5-7 season, their best since 2018.

Fisch's success didn't stop there. The 2023 season took the Wildcats to levels that they had not achieved in over a decade. Arizona had a 10-win season, which included a 38-24 victory over Oklahoma in the Alamo Bowl, its first bowl victory since 2015. The Wildcats finished at No. 11 in the polls.

Will Fisch's departure damage the Wildcats?

Things were looking up for the Wildcats. They had a strong coach in Fisch and quarterback in Fifita heading into a competitive Big 12 next season. The fans were hopeful. But when Fisch left to take over Washington, they were angry.

His replacement is former San Jose State coach Brent Brennen. Brennen has never coached at a program the size of Arizona, and the fans will hope that he can continue to work started by his predecessor.

If not, bars in the state of Arizona may need an unlimited supply of Jedd Fisch urinal sponges.

