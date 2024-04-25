WATCH: Caleb Williams, Rome Odunze, and Marvin Harrison Jr. reveal first jerseys in heartwarming video ahead of the 2024 NFL draft

Marvin Harrison Jr, Rome Odunze, and Caleb Williams are three of the most talented players in this year's draft, and all of them are expected to be first-round picks.
During an open session with the media, the star players revealed which were their first NFL jerseys. Marvin Harrison Jr.'s was his father's, but beyond that, he had a jersey of DeSean Jackson.
Caleb Williams' first jersey was surprisingly that of a defensive player, in this case, Pittsburgh Steelers' Troy Polamalu (Some USC foreshadowing right there). He also had jerseys by Barry Sanders and Walter Payton.
Rome Odunze's was Chicago's linebacker Brian Urlacher, a gift from her aunt. See the video below:
Caleb Williams is ready to be taken No. 1 in the 2024 NFL draft by the Chicago Bears
It's almost certain at this point that Caleb Williams will become a Chicago Bear in the 2024 NFL draft tonight. The USC man is ready to take the burden of leading this once-proud franchise back to glory. He even made it a point of telling the media in the past about his ambition to win a record eight Super Bowls.
On Thursday, he spoke on the "TODAY Show" about what awaits him as the anticipation for the draft builds:
“It’s a big moment, but I’ll definitely be happy, it’s a long time for an even longer time to come. So I’m ready. I’m ready for the moment and ready to be welcomed onstage in my suit and have a blast... I don’t think I am, because I’ve kind of gone over it multiple times in my head, just like I did the Heisman, I didn’t cry at the Heisman [ceremony].
"Normally I cry after losses and big, big championship games and things like that. … But all the emotions on the field that you see, I probably won’t have those. Those are normally a bunch of adrenaline, a bunch of 60 minutes of kicking somebody’s tail.”
