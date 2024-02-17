WATCH: College GameDay host Rece Davis signs an Auburn fan's "coconuts" as Tigers take on Kentucky

On Saturday, college basketball fans can look forward to a thrilling contest between the Auburn Tigers (ranked No. 13) and the Kentucky Wildcats (ranked 22).

College GameDay host Rece Davis had a fun interaction with a Tigers fan. He signed the fan's "coconuts," which the fan used to cover his chest. This adds to the game's festive mood. Davis shared this humorous experience on Twitter.

"Sometimes you're asked to do things and you know you shouldn't, but you kind of do anyway. I love you!"

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Expand Tweet

Under the seasoned guidance of head coach Bruce Pearl, Auburn has emerged as a formidable force within the SEC, boasting a commendable 5-1 home record against Kentucky since Pearl's tenure commenced in 2014.

The Wildcats, who have historically dominated the rivalry with a 97-23 edge, remain a fearsome opponent. With both teams boasting powerful offenses and a track record of spectacular games, excitement for this showdown is palpable.

Also Read: Kentucky vs Auburn basketball injury report, February 17: Latest on Tre Mitchell, DJ Wagner and more

Jaylin Williams leads Auburn's charge as Tigers prepare for Kentucky showdown

Senior Jaylin Williams is a star player for the Tigers, especially at Neville Arena during SEC matches. In six home games, Williams averages 19.0 points per game. His shooting skills are outstanding, with a 76.0 percent success rate overall and 68.4 percent in three-point shots (13–19).

Williams is a key factor in the Tigers's victories, scoring an average of 18.0 points per game in their nine SEC wins this season. His field-shot success stands at a striking 70.9 percent.

Williams scored 23 points in Auburn's 101-61 win over No. 11 South Carolina. With 1,217 points, he now ranks 25th all-time at Auburn. He's just 12 points away from breaking Wes Flanigan's record for 24th.

The Tigers are gearing up for their 121st match against Kentucky, hoping to continue their recent winning streak against the Wildcats.

Kentucky may have an edge in the overall series, but the Tigers had the upper hand recently, winning four games in their last seven encounters. They also have a solid 5-1 track record in their last six games at Neville Arena.

Auburn's convincing 101-61 triumph over South Carolina was their 11th win by 20 points or more this season. This tops the SEC for victories like these.

This feat adds to the Tigers' basketball story, securing their 15th 20-win season and the sixth under coach Bruce Pearl. With 20 victories in 25 games, they are the eighth-quickest team to accomplish this achievement in their program's history.

Also Read: Jaylin Williams' Vietnamese descent: Who are Jaylin Williams' parents, and what history did he create when he was drafted by OKC Thunder?