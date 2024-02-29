WATCH: Colorado linemen show off competitive fire in a tug of war as Buffs' offseason continues

After Deion Sanders took over as the new head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes last year, they went on to record a 4-8 record in his debut season. One of the major weaknesses on Sanders' Colorado roster was their offensive line which failed to protect QB Shedeur Sanders on the field.

But Coach Prime has gone on to revamp the Colorado Buffaloes offensive line this offseason to be stronger and better. And as the Buffs gear up to transition from the Pac-12 to the Big 12 this upcoming season, the team is giving it their all in the offseason training to secure a better campaign in their first season in the Big 12.

But even during offseason training, fans could witness the competitiveness inside the roster. Deion Sanders recently took to Instagram to share a fun training video where we see Colorado linemen engage in a fun tug-of-war battle between their workouts.

"A little competiton never hurt anybody @Cubuffsfootball @Cubuffsfbstrength", Deion Sanders wrote in the caption with the video.

In the video, we see both teams trying their best to win the tug-of-war to emerge victorious. While the linemen fought in this friendly bout, other players on the team were cheering them on from the sidelines. And after a long period of deadlock, the team wearing white training jerseys won the tug-of-war contest much to the excitement of the other players.

Will Colorado's offensive line have a successful redemption season in 2024?

Last season was disastrous for Coach Prime's O-line when it came to games on the field. Despite Shedeur Sanders' best efforts to create chances, he ended up being the most sacked QB in 2023 with 52 sacks because of his O-line's inability to protect him.

So after the season was over, Coach Prime underwent a massive overhaul to revamp his offensive line to provide Shedeur Sanders with better protection this upcoming season.

Coach Prime brought in talents like Kahlil Benson and Matthew Bedford from Indiana along with the addition of Tyler Johnson (Houston), Justin Mayers (UTEP), and Yaikiri Walker (UConn).

Along with this, Coach Prime was also successful in getting the commitment of five-star recruit Jordan Seaton. With a new O-line in place, it will be interesting to see if it proves beneficial to Shedeur Sanders' playmaking abilities on the field in 2024.

