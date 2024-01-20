WATCH: David Pollack posts puzzling video as Alabama deals with colossal transfer portal losses despite securing $100M coach Kalen DeBoer

College football analyst David Pollack is known for his controversial takes and banter against Alabama. Being a Georgia alum, that is well expected.

He is one of the few former players who is still deeply involved in the Southeastern Conference rivalry between the Crimson Tide and the Bulldogs. He once said Kirby Smart is now a better coach than Nick Saban and has contended that Georgia is now the standard.

Following the hiring of Kalen DeBoer as new Crimson Tide coach in a reported $100 million deal to replace the retired Nick Saban in Tuscaloosa, a good number of players entered the transfer portal, seeking a move out of the program. This is pretty much looking like a potential fall in the post-Saban era.

With the number of departures from the Crimson Tide fast increasing, David Pollack took the opportunity to throw another banter at Alabama on Friday. The former linebacker posted a video of an elephant, which is Bama’s mascot, trying to get out of a pit it fell into, getting the help of a human through an excavator.

The post has caused some steers in the college football world, especially among Alabama fans. The witty post by Pollack was one that was well-targeted and hit the right spot within the Crimson Tide's fanbase.

Will Alabama rescue the transfer portal situation?

The situation is pretty much getting intense as more players might head onto the transfer portal in the coming days. Alabama has already recorded the departure of nine players, creating some uncertainties in the early days of Kalen DeBoer in Tuscaloosa.

However, the program is already working to rescue the situation. The university's athletic director Greg Byrne disclosed on "The Paul Finebaum Show" on Wednesday that the program is already working alongside Nick Saban to help keep a host of recruits at the program

“He and I talked this morning," Byrne said. "He’s been very helpful trying to talk to the young men that he’s recruited here and just again say we’re in a really good spot going forward, and he’ll continue to be here and be part of our program. And we’re very happy for that.”

Is David Pollack still on "College GameDay"?

David Pollack was a notable absence on ESPN’s "College GameDay" show during the 2023 college football season. This comes as a result of the analyst’s exit from the network.

He was among the 300 staff members, including 20 notable on-air personalities, who were laid off by ESPN last summer. This decision was part of cost-cutting measures implemented by the television network.

David Pollack has remained involved in college football since departing ESPN in June 2023. He has notably been making appearances on college football podcasts and giving his opinions on his social media handle.