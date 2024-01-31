WATCH: Deion Sanders’ Colorado crew embarks on intense military-style training during winter practice

Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders' debut in the 2023 season did not meet his expectations. Despite a promising start to the campaign, the Buffs finished 4-8 and have many weaknesses on their roster, especially the offensive line.

Sanders has used the offseason and the transfer portal to strengthen the team for their new journey in the Big 12 conference this year. He is strengthening the roster with recruits and increasing the intensity of his players training regime to help them prepare better for the battle ahead.

Coach Prime's eldest son, Deion Sanders Jr, recently shared a video on Instagram. It shows the Colorado Buffaloes train with the military and engage in a military-style regime to prepare for the 2024 season. The personnel from the military can be seen showcasing various drills as the players gathered in a file to follow the rigorous training regime.

Coach Prime's tactics and strategies are unique and differ from the other head coaches. They highlight his commitment and dedication to making the Buffs a strong competitor for the national championship during his time in Boulder.

Coach Prime's other son, Shedeur Sanders, also returns for another season in Boulder. Despite his resilience, he was the most sacked quarterback in 2023 with 52 sacks, as his offensive line failed to protect him on the field. But with a new and revamped O-line in place, Coach Prime expects better results in the gridiron this year.

Deion Sanders hypes up fans for the Buffs 2024 Big 12 schedule

Coach Prime's arrival in Boulder has helped the Buffs establish itself on social media in college football. The Big 12 recently released its 2024 schedule, and Deion Sanders shared it on Instagram with a powerful statement to excite fans in Boulder.

"I got 1 statement that sounds like a question 'Are we sold out yet'!!!!", Sanders wrote.

