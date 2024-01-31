WATCH: Deion Sanders’ son Shedeur Sanders gives brother Bucky sound piece of advice - “Imma tell you some profound things”

Few days ago, Coach Prime's sons, Shedeur, Shilo and Deion ‘Bucky' Sanders Jr. surprised their father with a lavish gift: a mansion overlooking the Flatirons in Colorado, and the star sons are back in another video posted on Instagram today.

Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders shared some wisdom with his brother Bucky, who produces content for the “Well Off Media”.

“Imma tell you some profound things. Learn from everybody else. Sit back and watch. When it's your time to shine, take advantage of it,” Shedeur said.

The video took a humorous turn when Bucky asked him:

“What's on church service, though?”

The clip ended abruptly, but fans loved the exchange and commented on it:

“What time church service start is crazy,” an Instagram user commented.

Another fan joked about Shedeur's speech and said:

“Bruh talk like he a founding father.”

Screenshot, via Instagram

Earlier this month, Shedeur and Shilo were in Paris for the latest Louis Vuitton men's collection for the 2024 Fall-Winter season.

Shedeur Sanders took to X to announce his plans for 2024.

Earlier this month, rising quarterback Shedeur Sanders announced that he will not be participating in the 2024 NFL Draft. In his post on X, the Buffs QB wrote:

"Y’all know I’m not declaring this year. We have the pieces we need to make a big impact."

Sanders, who is 6-foot-2, has the potential to establish himself as the top quarterback in the 2025 class. Colorado had a strong start this season with a 3-0 record. In that period, he threw for 1,251 yards, 10 touchdowns and only one interception.

He was even projected to be the No. 8 overall pick in Bleacher Report's first 2024 NFL mock draft. However, the Buffaloes' performance declined, which also affected Sanders' own performances.

Overall, Shedeur was at the forefront in the 2023 season:

Yards: 3,230

Touchdowns: 27

Interceptions: 3

Quarterback rating: 63.1 (56th overall)

