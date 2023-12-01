Amid Colorado's challenging football season, there's a silver lining for Coach Deion Sanders as his sons, Shedeur and Shilo Sanders, have teamed up with Google for a captivating campaign.

Despite the Buffaloes' recent struggles, the Sanders family continues to shine on national TV, proving that success extends beyond the football field.

Shedeur Sanders, the Buffalo quarterback, and Shilo Sanders, a safety, recently starred in a commercial for Google Shopping, adding a touch of humor to the tech giant's latest campaign.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

In the commercial, directed by Bryght Young Things' Daniel Navetta, the emerging CFB stars Shedeur and Shilo Sanders take center stage, showcasing their dynamic synergy both on and off the field.

Premiering strategically during National TV broadcasts and synchronized with college football's premier games, the spot offers a fast-paced and lighthearted narrative complemented by Naughty By Nature’s "Feel Me Flow."

Watch the video below:

The visually engaging commercial not only highlights the impressive athleticism of the Sanders brothers, but also provides a captivating glimpse into their unique camaraderie, propelling the Colorado Buffaloes' football program into the limelight.

This isn't the first time that the Sanders family has collaborated with Google. Last year, while Deion Sanders coached at Jackson State, the trio featured in a commercial for Google's Chromebook offering.

Now, with the brothers making waves in college football, their partnership with the company has evolved, reaffirming the effectiveness of NIL deals for athletes and the brands alike.

As the Buffaloes wrap up their season, it's evident that while the on-field performance might have its challenges, the Sanders family remains blessed and highly favored in the NIL game.

Shedeur and Shilo Sanders, with their charisma and marketability, continue to be sought-after figures, not just by Google but also by other prominent brands.

Shedeur Sanders's impressive NIL valuation

Shedeur Sanders has recently seen his NIL valuation skyrocket, reaching an impressive $3.5 million after just one week of play. This places him ahead of Texas freshman quarterback Arch Manning, reflecting Shedeur's market influence and adept use of social media.

With 1 million Instagram followers and 51,500 Twitter followers, the player effectively promotes brands organically, partnering with well-known names like Gatorade and Mercedes-Benz. His inclusion in the "Beats Elite" class further cements his status as a marketable figure in college football.

Shilo Sanders's quiet rise in the NIL space

While Shedeur usually takes the spotlight, Shilo Sanders has also carved his niche in the NIL space. With an annual value of $799,000, he boasts a substantial social media following, including 872,000 Instagram followers, 265,000 TikTok followers, and 32,000 Twitter followers.

The Sanders family's foray into the world of college football's Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) deals has been nothing short of remarkable.

Even as the Colorado Buffaloes faced a fifth consecutive loss, the brothers showcased their business acumen by featuring in a Google commercial on FOX during the weekend's college football action.

The commercial, shared on Instagram by the dynamic duo on Monday, provides entertainment and emphasizes the unique opportunity college athletes have to build their personal brands and business portfolios through NIL deals.

Also read Deion Sanders' kids net worth