Watch: FSU QB Jordan Travis limps off with FSU squad for Orange Bowl showdown against Georgia 

Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis' collegiate career came to a dramatic end this season. The 23-year-old suffered a serious leg injury during a regular season game against North Alabama. This led to him being sidelined from the rest of the season, after which he announced that his college career was over and the next step was to transition into the NFL and declare for the 2024 draft.

Despite being out of the action, Jordan Travis continues to remain a strong supporter of Florida State's journey this season. While he was disappointed that the Seminoles were snubbed from playoff contention because of his injury, he is now accompanying the team to their Orange Bowl game against Georgia.

In a recent post by FSU Football on social media, fans saw a short video of the team making its way to South Florida for the upcoming Orange Bowl game which is scheduled to be played on Saturday, Dec. 30. In the video, fans also caught a glimpse of Jordan Travis accompanying the team while using the support of crutches as his injured leg continues to heal.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Expand Tweet

While Travis may not be able to play with the team on the field, his presence during the bowl game will certainly be a boost for the team's morale while going against the back-to-back national champions. Before his injury. the 23-year-old recorded 2,756 passing yards and 20 TD passes for Florida State.

Will Florida State emerge victorious without Jordan Travis?

The Seminoles did manage to win the ACC Championship with freshman quarterback Brock Glenn after backup Tate Rodemaker suffered a head injury during their game against the Florida Gators. And now, it will be up to Glenn once again to carry the responsibilities of being the starting signal-caller as Rodemaker announced his intention to enter the transfer portal.

Thus, the Seminoles have an arduous task ahead of them going into a game with a freshman under center. But Brock Glenn showed glimpses of his skills during their ACC championship game against Lousiville. And now, he has the chance to etch himself as a star quarterback of the future for the program by defeating Georgia and clinching the Orange Bowl.

Here is the inaugural Sportskeeda All-America Team 2023 – the best of college football this season