WATCH: Huskies fans unanimously chant "who let the Dogs out" after Washington makes it seven-point game

The Washington Huskies might be in an unfavorable position against the Michigan Wolverines, but their fanbase is cheering them on every step of the way. Michigan dominated right from the start of the game and scored two touchdowns in the first quarter.

After two touchdowns by Michigan RB Donovan Edwards and a field goal by James Turner, Washington replied with a Grady Gross field goal in the first quarter. But as the first half slowly came to an end, it looked like Washington would be behind with a 17-3 score. However, Michael Penix Jr. was successful in finding a three-yard TD pass to Jalen McMillian in the dying moments of the first quarter.

This touchdown helped the Huskies lessen the deficit by seven points. And this instilled a sense of confidence in the minds of the Huskies fanbase. In a video that is now going viral on social media, we see the Huskies fanbase singing 'Who Let The Dogs Out' in unison after the team lessened the deficit by seven points.

The song was chosen since the Huskies have a living mascot named 'Top Dawg'. This legacy is currently being carried on by Dubs II. On January 4, he turned six years old as an Alaskan Malamute. And he traveled to Houston for the CFP Championship game to support Washington in their quest for a natty.

Can Washington emerge victorious over Jim Harbaugh's Michigan?

Currently, the Huskies' offense is having a hard time keeping up with Michigan's defense. The Wolverines extended their lead by 10 points when James Turner scored a 38-yard field goal in the third quarter to make the score 20-10.

But the Huskies quickly replied with a Grady Gross 45-yard field goal to make it 20-13. Both quarterbacks, J.J. McCarthy and Michael Penix Jr., are finding it difficult to replicate their CFP semifinal performances.

So with one more quarter left, the Huskies will need to fire up their offense if they want to have a shot at making a comeback to become the 2023 season's CFP champions.

