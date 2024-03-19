WATCH: J.J. McCarthy, Jayden Daniels and other CFB players guess their EA College Football 25 ratings

EA Sports announced that over 10,000 athletes have opted to be featured in the upcoming video game, EA College Football 25.

The game will feature teams with 85-man rosters. Fans are eagerly anticipating its release, especially since the last version, NCAA Football 14, was released many years ago. With anticipation building, college football players have been offering their predictions on their EA College Football 25 overall ratings.

Some players, like CB Terrion Arnold from Alabama, expect to be rated as high as 99, while others, like QB Jayden Daniels from LSU, are hoping to make the cut and be included in the game.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

“Hopefully, it'll be high. Hopefully, I'm in it,” Jayden Daniels said.

Here's the video:

"94," Michigan QB McCarthy said.

The EA College Football 25 ratings predicted by players

Player Predicted Rating J.J. McCarthy (QB, Michigan) 94 Michael Penix Jr. (QB, Washington) 95 Terrion Arnold (CB, Alabama) 99 Jayden Daniels (QB, LSU) High Jared Verse (DL, FSU) 95 Kool-Aid McKinstry (CB, Alabama) 96-98 Kam Kinchens (Safety, Miami) 93 Jaheim Bell (TE, FSU) 85-87 Calen Bullock (Safety, USC) High 90s Andre Sam (Safety, LSU) Mid-80s Jermaine Burton (WR, Alabama) High 90s Tyler Nubin (Safety, Minnesota) High Chris Braswell (LB, Alabama) 89-90 Sam Hartman (QB, Notre Dame) N/A Darius Robinson (DL, Missouri) Depends on draft position Bo Nix (QB, Oregon) N/A

QB Sam Hartman from Notre Dame expressed his disappointment at not being able to feature in the game,

“I just am pissed because I spent six years in college and I didn't get a piece of that,” Hartman said.

“Like, come on. That was the only reason I went back to Notre Dame was just to get in the EA and put on the gold helmet. I hope they make some type of legacy something or like a washed-up college quarterback deal. Like, that'd be dope.”

DL Darius Robinson from Missouri said that his rating would depend on where he got drafted.

“I got to be at least 90 something,” Robinson said. “But then it's like, it depends, man.”

The new EA College Football 25 game is set to be released before the start of the season in late August.

Players who opt to have their name, image and likeness used in the game will receive a generous payout of $600 and a free copy of the game, which is valued at around $70.

Also Read: Will EA Sports College Football 25 include Bowl Games? Exploring the integration of postseason play and other features