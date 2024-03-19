WATCH: J.J. McCarthy, Jayden Daniels and other CFB players guess their EA College Football 25 ratings

  • home icon
By MD Asif Ansari
Modified Mar 19, 2024 01:12 IST
J.J. McCarthy, Jayden Daniels, and other CFB players guess their EA College Football 25 ratings
EA Sports announced that over 10,000 athletes have opted to be featured in the upcoming video game, EA College Football 25.

The game will feature teams with 85-man rosters. Fans are eagerly anticipating its release, especially since the last version, NCAA Football 14, was released many years ago. With anticipation building, college football players have been offering their predictions on their EA College Football 25 overall ratings.

Some players, like CB Terrion Arnold from Alabama, expect to be rated as high as 99, while others, like QB Jayden Daniels from LSU, are hoping to make the cut and be included in the game.

“Hopefully, it'll be high. Hopefully, I'm in it,” Jayden Daniels said.

Here's the video:

"94," Michigan QB McCarthy said.

The EA College Football 25 ratings predicted by players

Player

Predicted

Rating

J.J.

McCarthy (QB, Michigan)

94

Michael

Penix Jr. (QB, Washington)

95

Terrion

Arnold (CB, Alabama)

99

Jayden

Daniels (QB, LSU)

High

Jared

Verse (DL, FSU)

95

Kool-Aid

McKinstry (CB, Alabama)

96-98

Kam

Kinchens (Safety, Miami)

93

Jaheim

Bell (TE, FSU)

85-87

Calen

Bullock (Safety, USC)

High

90s

Andre

Sam (Safety, LSU)

Mid-80s

Jermaine

Burton (WR, Alabama)

High

90s

Tyler

Nubin (Safety, Minnesota)

High

Chris

Braswell (LB, Alabama)

89-90

Sam

Hartman (QB, Notre Dame)

N/A

Darius

Robinson (DL, Missouri)

Depends

on draft position

Bo

Nix (QB, Oregon)

N/A

QB Sam Hartman from Notre Dame expressed his disappointment at not being able to feature in the game,

“I just am pissed because I spent six years in college and I didn't get a piece of that,” Hartman said.
“Like, come on. That was the only reason I went back to Notre Dame was just to get in the EA and put on the gold helmet. I hope they make some type of legacy something or like a washed-up college quarterback deal. Like, that'd be dope.”

DL Darius Robinson from Missouri said that his rating would depend on where he got drafted.

“I got to be at least 90 something,” Robinson said. “But then it's like, it depends, man.”

The new EA College Football 25 game is set to be released before the start of the season in late August.

Players who opt to have their name, image and likeness used in the game will receive a generous payout of $600 and a free copy of the game, which is valued at around $70.

Edited by Bhargav
