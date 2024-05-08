WATCH: Kalen DeBoer makes his first Regions Tradition appearance after taking over from Alabama legend Nick Saban

Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Kalen DeBoer made his first appearance at the Regions Tradition Pro-Ams on Wednesday.

The golf tournament is one of the five majors for the PGA Champion's Tour and former coach Nick Saban has been a regular participant in the Pro-Am.

On Wednesday, DeBoer made his first appearance and even caught up with Saban before their tee-off.

When he got out of the car, fans tried to get him to sign autographs; however, he had to get to the clubhouse and said he wished he had time to sign everything for everyone.

"Sometimes you feel bad because you're getting rushed from one thing to the next and you can't sign an autograph here or there, but in the end, this is what it's all about. I'm very blessed to be in this position, in this role. I appreciate all the support we get," DeBoer said to WJOX 94.5.

DeBoer was teeing off at 8:40 a.m. EDT with pro golfer Stewart Cink.

Kalen DeBoer embracing celebrity status in Alabama

Since taking over as the head coach of the Alabama Crimson Tide, Kalen DeBoer has become a celebrity in Tuscaloosa and the state.

Crimson Tide football is a massive part of the city, and DeBoer says it's been special seeing it bringing everything together.

"Man, you know, you realize what football means to the state of Alabama, what this program means, and how it’s such a great, uniting piece that just brings everyone together, not just on Saturdays but year-round,” DeBoer said to Ryen Russilo, via On3.

DeBoer said the excitement around the team is also special for him ahead of the college football season.

“It’s fun seeing the support. It’s fun right now in May. For example, about every night, three to four times a week? You get a chance to get out and seeing the excitement around this program and what it’s built up to be. It’s just a pleasure to be around all these people,” Kalen DeBoer said.

“The spring game was a great example. 72,000 people there celebrating our team, celebrating this program. I can go on and on.”

Alabama will open its season at home on Aug. 31 against Western Kentucky. The Crimson Tide currently have the fifth-best odds of winning the national championship at +1400, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

