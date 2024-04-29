WATCH: Kalen DeBoer's Alabama crew enjoy VIP access to thrilling NASCAR race during offseason

Following the completion of the first spring schedule under Kalen DeBoer, Alabama players had some weekend time out. A host of Crimson Tide players witnessed the NASCAR Geico 500 race in Talladega as NBA legend Michael Jordan’s team came out victorious.

It was an unforgettable experience for the players present in the race as they were given VIP access to witness the Geico 500. They were enthusiastic as the thrilling race unfolded during the weekend. The players also had the opportunity to meet Michael Jordan at the event.

The Alabama players were believed to have been invited by RFK Racing as they wore caps with the stock car organization logo. Players present at the race included Jalen Milroe, Malichi Moore, Kobe Prentice, DeVonta Smith and a host of others.

New challenge for Alabama players under Kalen DeBoer

Kalen DeBoer has been up and running to ensure the team is set for the 2024 college football season. The former Washington head coach replaced Nick Saban in January and has the responsibility of keeping the program competitive and dominant in the landscape.

Without a doubt, his arrival comes as a new challenge for Alabama players ahead of the upcoming season. The coach has been working to ensure the players get more familiar with his offensive scheme and fans got a glimpse of the work in progress during the spring game.

DeBoer faced a huge obstacle when he came in as the new head coach of the Crimson Tide. A host of players departed the program due to the exit of Saban and his staff. Nonetheless, he was able to keep a core of the team, setting the goals of the program post-Saban.

“The core of our team is right here,” DeBoer said in January on ‘The Pat McAfee Show.’ “They have a chip on their shoulder. They want to win that national championship. They had it right there in their grasp.

“These guys have already turned the page and moving on, and excited about what our new staff is going to do, building on what Coach Saban has done for many years here at Alabama.”

While playing under a new coach comes as a brand new challenge, DeBoer believes the winning mentality hasn't in any way deserted the Alabama players. The team is geared up to challenge for the national title in the upcoming season after they missed out on the goal last season.