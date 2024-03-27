WATCH: Kirby Smart makes special request from Georgia nation with his promotional video for Dawg Day of Giving

Georgia Bulldogs coach Kirby Smart appealed to the universities' students, alumni and fans in a promotional video as part of the school's "Dawg Day of Giving."

This is an opportunity for people to donate money to the university to help the school develop its resources and improve the students' experience.

"We need every Bulldog to commit like never before. ... We can turn one day of giving into a lifetime of opportunities," Smart said.

The promotional video compares the Day of Giving to what happens in the stands at Samford Stadium every fall.

During the college football season, nearly 93,000 Bulldogs fans come together as one in support of Smart's team, which won back-to-back national champions in 2022 and 2023 and made the Southeastern Conference championship game this season. It was that camaraderie that Smart was trying to tap into in the promotional video.

Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs in 2024

As well as featuring in the "Dawg Day of Giving" promotional video, Georgia Bulldogs coach Kirby Smart is preparing his team for the upcoming football season.

The Bulldogs will try to do one better than their previous season, where, after being ranked No. 1 all year, they lost 27-24 to the Alabama Crimson Tide in the SEC championship game. The loss pushed Georgia out of contention for the College Football Playoff. Georgia finished 13-1 and won the Orange Bowl 63-3 over the Florida State Seminoles.

But the upcoming season will be completely different from last season. Gone is Nick Saban at Alabama, and an exodus of talent from Tuscaloosa has meant that many analysts are saying that the Bulldogs, with a strong squad made stronger with many high-profile transfers, like former Florida Gators running back Trevor Etienne, have the potential to dominate the SEC.

Kirby Smart and Bulldogs are likely to make the expanded 12-team CFP next season and are favorites to make a run for their third national championship in four years.

