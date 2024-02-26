WATCH: Nebraska's CFB squad puts on a jaw-dropping halftime show as Cornhuskers NCAAB team takes on Minnesota

As the Nebraska basketball team took on Minnesota on Sunday evening, their football team put on a spectacular show at halftime for fans on the court. The Cornhuskers were successful in clinching a 73-55 win over the Golden Gophers. But the victory was not the only highlight of the evening.

At half-time, five members of the Nebraska football team were present to participate in the dunk contest. It included defensive lineman Kai Wallin, defensive back Jeremiah Charles, TE Thomas Fidone, QB Heinrich Haarberg and RB Emmett Johnson, accompanied by their head coach, Matt Rhule.

The halftime contest left fans in awe over the CFB players making skillful dunks. It was a fun time for all the fans who were present to witness and also a fun way to give the Nebraska Cornhuskers CFB players some time off from their off-season training.

All the CFB players put up their best performance during the halftime dunk contest. Haarberg left the crowd gasping after throwing himself an alley-oop off the backboard to then score a two-handed dunk.

Emmett Johnson tried to use Matt Rhule as a prop and jump over him for a dunk. But the RB hilariously failed and ended up falling on the court.

In his debut campaign with the Cornhuskers last season, Rhule led them to a 5-7 overall campaign. As the new season slowly inches closer, Rhule will be looking forward to leading the team to more success in 2024.

Nebraska DB Jeremiah Charles won the dunk contest

Jeremiah Charles and Thomas Fidone were the finalists of the dunk contest. Charles left fans in awe after jumping in the air and dribbling the ball between his legs to make the dunk. Fidone responded with a two-handed dunk.

But in the end, Jeremiah Charles was announced as the winner. After the victory, Charles talked about how it was a great time to be able to participate in such a fun contest. He also went on to show his gratitude to the fans who constantly cheered them on during their showcase on the court.

"It felt great. Had the fans here, all full of energy. Adrenaline running, I'm not going to lie."

Jeremiah Charles redshirted his debut campaign for the Nebraska Cornhuskers last season. It will be interesting to see if Matt Rhule decides to give him more playing time on the field this upcoming season.

