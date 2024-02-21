WATCH: Ohio State WR Marvin Harrison Jr. shares exciting snippets from $250 million worth Drake’s concert

Former Ohio State WR Marvin Harrison Jr. is making use of the offseason fully before the real preparations for the 2024 NFL draft begin. Harrison spent three seasons with the Buckeyes and has established himself as a top draft prospect.

Recently, Marvin Harrison Jr. made his way to attend $250 million worth rap artist Drake's concert. The 21-year-old shared pictures of the gala time he had at the concert on Instagram, where he was seen vibing to J.Cole and Drake performing.

The concert was organized at the Schottenstein Center in Columbus, Ohio, as a part of the 'It's All A Blur' Tour.

Last season, Marvin Harrison Jr. helped the Ohio State Buckeyes record an 11-2 overall campaign but unfortunately failed to qualify for the playoffs. The wide receiver went on to put up 1,211 receiving yards and 14 receiving touchdowns that won him the 2023 Fred Biletnikoff Award.

Harrison Jr. began his collegiate career as a backup to Garrett Wilson, Chris Olave and Jaxon Smith-Njigba. He then solidified himself as a starter in his sophomore year and put up a brilliant display of skills while recording 1,263 receiving yards and 14 receiving touchdowns.

Harrison capped off his collegiate career with a total of 2,495 receiving yards and 31 receiving touchdowns. Last month, he announced that he would forgo his final year of college eligibility and declare for the 2024 NFL draft. He was also the only wide receiver to be named as a Heisman finalist last season.

Being the son of Pro Football Hall of Fame WR Marvin Harrison, there are a lot of expectations on the former Ohio State WR to make a name for himself in the NFL.

Marvin Harrison Jr. 2024 NFL draft prospect

Standing at 6-foot-4 and 205 pounds, Harrison is considered to be a highly skilled WR in this draft. With his elite route-running skills and acceleration, he becomes an eye-catching pick for any team that wishes to improve its offensive arsenal.

On the other hand, not many teams in the early draft are in desperate need of a wide receiver other than the New York Giants. Thus, Harrison is expected to be an early to mid-first-round pick in the 2024 draft.

