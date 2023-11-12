WATCH: Patrick Mahomes, wife Brittany attend Texas Tech game days after Chiefs QB's $615,000 fundraiser success

Patrick Mahomes doesn't have a game this weekend since his Kansas City Chiefs have an open weekend in the NFL. Hence, the two-time Super Bowl winner returned to his roots on Saturday to watch the Texas Tech Red Raiders in action against the No. 19 Kansas Jayhawks.

CFB On Fox uploaded a snippet of the pair at the Week 11 game:

Mahomes, who played college football for Texas Tech, was spotted with his wife Brittany as they arrived before the matchup and had a spot in a press-box suite at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. The NFL power couple, known for their philanthropic work, recently hosted a fundraising auction on Thursday.

Mahomes' fundraising foundation was launched in 2019 to help needy children in communities. According to reports, the event raised a whopping $615,000 in grants to 19 charitable organizations this year.

Nonetheless, after an eventful fundraiser, Mahomes wanted to visit his college and see how the Red Raiders were faring at the weekend. Texas Tech didn't disappoint as the team won the close contest 16-13 and moved to seventh in the Big 12 with a 5-5 record.

Moreover, the school has a special place for the quarterback as Texas Tech inducted Mahomes into its football Ring of Honor last season.

How did Patrick Mahomes fare during his time at Texas Tech

Former Texas Tech QB Patrick Mahomes

Patrick Mahomes committed to Texas Tech in 2014 after playing for Whitehouse High School. He went on to enhance his game further at the collegiate level.

Mahomes played with the Red Raiders for three seasons and finished with a 13-19 record. His best season with the team came in 2015 when he threw for 4,653 yards with a pass completion rate of 63.5 and 36 passing touchdowns, leading Texas Tech to a 7-5 record in the regular season.

Across his college career with the Red Raiders, Mahomes threw for 11,252 yards with 93 touchdowns. Instead of completing his senior year at Texas Tech, the quarterback decided to enter the 2017 NFL draft.

Mahomes was picked 10th overall by the Kansas City Chiefs, and he has gone on to break several records for the franchise while helping them win two Super Bowl titles.